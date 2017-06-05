Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Should Bell Be Present?

    By Matthew Marczi June 5, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Does it matter whether or not Le’Veon Bell makes his presence felt during June?

    It has been a bit of a question in recent weeks about where Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is. For the most part, he has not been at the Steelers’ facility while he is continuing to rehab from an offseason surgery on his groin, an injury that forced him out of the AFC Championship game.


    As we covered yesterday, Jeremy Fowler reported that Bell did show up on Thursday and was at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, although, of course, he did not join his teammates on the field. Fowler also said that he “could be part of minicamp”, which sort of suggests that he doesn’t intend to continue to appear for the final week of OTAs.

    My brief pulse of the matter has revealed that there are some diverse opinions as to whether or not this matters. Of note is the fact that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to call Bell out somewhat a couple of weeks ago while speaking to reporters, essentially saying that it would be nice if he were here to support his teammates even if he were not on the field.

    Other players who are injured or recovering from surgeries are also around the team, if not practicing in a mild capacity. Most notable would be Stephon Tuitt, who is not practicing, and Sean Davis, who is going through individual drills.

    Bell has been rehabbing on his own, but, as noted, did evidently pop in recently. So does it matter whether or not he is actually around the team while he is not even able to practice? Would he be here if he had a long-term contract extension already in hand, or is that irrelevant?

    • Omar Fahel

      Stupid Article. Who cares. It’s not like he is going to learn anything new. Keep him rested because they will run him into the ground this year.

    • Brenton deed

      Better if he were present although he doesn’t need to participate. Just sign him to a long term deal!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he should be there when it is mandatory.

    • Conserv_58

      Give me a break. The real issue at hand is the fact that the main stream media and those in the blog world are making a mountain out of a mole hill. Le’Veon’s not being in attendance at the “voluntary” OTA’s is a non issue. It’s also patently ridiculous and aggravating to see sports writers attempt to tie Le’Veons not being at the “voluntary” OTA’s to his not receiving a contract extension. Those are disingenuous and baseless claims devoid of a shred of verifiable evidence. That’s nothing more than tabloid journalism.

      My question to the media at large is, what difference does it make? He’s recovering from groin surgery. So what’s he supposed to do other than stand on the sideline and watch the rest of the team going through drills? The same question applies for the mandatory OTA’s. The obvious fact is he’s not going to be able to work out. Of course if he doesn’t show up the media is going to continue to blow his not being there out of proportion. They’re going to continue to sensationalize a non issue by publishing a bunch of stories based on speculation and innuendo and not facts.

    • Conserv_58

      To do what, be a cheerleader? You know he’s not going to participate in any of the drills.

    • VaDave

      You know me, I’m not a big fan of what passes for journalism these days. Couldn’t agree with you more. It flat out sucks. I don’t know about you, but I get 100 times more insight hanging around these boards than most of what I get directly from the national media, and probably 50% more than the local media.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If you are Bell, you show up for 3 simple reasons….

      1. Ben, the leader of this team, whether some like that fact or not around here (based on how much dogging Ben seems to get pretty consistently now (Diva, etc..) ) wants you here.

      2. Why are we now so quick to overlook the fact that Bell SHOULD ALSO be stepping into a leadership role? I get the idea of “too many cooks in the kitchen can spoil a soup.” Or, “too many chiefs and not enough Indians.” But I believe that if Le’Veon Bell wants to be thought of in the same way as Jerome Bettis, a beloved Steeler RB who lead by example, then he needs to begin to do that immediately, now that he has successfully put his earlier transgressions firmly behind himself. There are plenty of ways to be and show leadership, outside of physically being on the field during these camps. Often, just your mere PRESENCE and communication and camaraderie with your brothers, can have lasting and profound effects.

      3. I know this one seems or sounds a bit crazy, but it IS the reality. And that is… we just drafted a kid who is costing us peanuts. He’s from Pittsburgh. Is gonna have a ridiculous number of rookie jerseys dotting the stadium during the upcoming season. And is going to be automatically loved by this fanbase, before he EVER takes the field. A guy who, by all accounts, likely won’t be getting into any kind of trouble in the same way that others like Bell, have in the past around here. And who brings a throwback, smash-mouth, Bettis-like quality to the RB room.

      Bell hasn’t signed his deal yet. And he certainly as of now, doesn’t have any long-term security in place. Now, for months I’ve strongly advocated (and still am) that a long-term deal is gonna happen with Bell. But at the exact same time, let’s not EVER forget that the NFL is both business, AND often ran behind-the-scenes, different than what many of us fanatics, want to believe or often realize is the case. Things happen. Things get said. Emotions can get involved. Transgressions happen and often aren’t readily reported. Deals and negotiations fall through. The best GM’s often have plans B and C and D already built in place for contingency purposes.

      Point is… Bell had better realize that although he isn’t in any way likely skating on thin ice anymore…. one would be pretty stupid or naive to think, that the ice under his foot hasn’t at the very least, gotten a bit more fragile, since a deal isn’t in place, and we took Conner about a round or two earlier than most of us predicted/projected. And Bell’s franchise tag hit is pretty prohibitive, even with a team like us, who has money in the bank.
      (Given our well-documented frugality)

    • Doug

      Well-documented frugality? The Steelers spend up to the Cap every season.