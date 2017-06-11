Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: What Is The Ceiling For Jesse James?

    By Matthew Marczi June 11, 2017 at 03:30 pm


    Question: What is the absolute talent ceiling for third-year tight end Jesse James?

    This question was spurred on by the article that I posted yesterday regarding Willie Colon’s comments about the Steelers, and specifically about tight end Jesse James, whom he said that he said as a top-five player at his position. But it’s also a question with obvious implications about the team this season and in the future.


    Exactly how good of a player can the former fifth-round draft pick become for the Steelers, and, as a secondary considering, how good to they need him to be? Because it certainly seems as though they have every intention of moving on with him as their top tight end after they tried and failed to find a starter in free agency last year.

    James came out of Penn State as an underclassman in 2015 and he was inactive for the first half of his rookie season, but began to contribute in the second half of the year, with some games logging more snaps than others.

    Due to injury, he opened last season as the starter and served in that role for most of the year. While he showed improvement over the course of the season, he still has shown no long-term high-quality traits as a blocker or as a pass-catcher, but he has shown the potential that they could develop in the near future.

    Entering his second season playing a significant role, the still-23-year-old will have the opportunity to answer this question during the 2017 season. If he can show more consistency as a blocker and pass-catcher, it could go a long way toward stabilizing the tight end position for years, potentially.

    I would imagine that the biggest concern about him right now is his ability to produce with the ball in his hands. He struggled to pick up yards after the catch last season, which is a necessary trait for big-bodied tight ends who frequently are targeted with short and intermediate passes.

    The Steelers certainly don’t need James to make it to the Pro Bowl in order to function as an offense, but there’s no doubt they would like to get more out of him, especially in terms of play-to-play consistency, than they’ve seen, and there is reason for optimism in that regard.

    But he is not a top-five tight end…come on, Willie.

    • walter

      I used to watch Heath catch the ball on the run. I was amazed at how he seemed to actually accelerate through the catch. You would have to have great hands to do this. I dont know if thats something that JJ can work on at this point.

    • Rene Gonzalez

      I think he is around top 20 right now, maybe its a bit of the homer in me inflating that, but I think his ceiling is to be a top 15 TE, borderline top 10 when he has his best games.

    • Jaybird

      Maybe it’s possible to have too many weapons. With Bryant back and Brown and Bell, and now we have JuJu’s potential, maybe all we need is a reliable TE to make 4-5 catchs a game to extend drives.
      Because the Steelers could legitimately have 3 mismatches with their WR’s on any given play, and I’m not even including Bell. I think we just need a consistent TE, hopefully James could become that. Lord knows he will never be s top 5 TE!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Prime Heath was a better athlete than many fans remember

    • falconsaftey43

      Right now, he’s not in the top 25 of starting TEs. There are several 2nd TEs out there that are better. Ceiling IMO is a reliable starting TE that can block and catch, maybe top 20.

    • Steeler50

      I think your analysis on James is BS. He blocks as good as he has to. He gets the job done ….without getting hurt. He doesn’t blow up people but he doesn’t have to 99% of the time. He catches anything that Ben gets close to him – and Ben has missed him a couple of times so that no TE could catch them. Yes James could be a little better at route running to get wide open and be hit with a pass – THAT HE COULD GET YAC. But Green couldn’t block my grandmother, and he couldn’t keep his brains about him- that’s why he was a second string TE for years. James is pretty good at blocking and pretty damn good at catching passes. Add those two together and you probably get top 5 tight ends. Take them apart and you don’t get the best route runner and great open field running – and there are probably better blockers : But James is probably top 5 when you grade them on both. If you are so damn smart – analyze the top 5 tight ends and show how they are good at both of these things – do it with facts and film – and not your jaded opinion.

    • Jason Vancil

      I think what you see with JJ is what you’ll get for the next 5-6 years if healthy. He would be a nice 2nd TE to a real stud.

    • Lil Smitty

      I think JJ could be a good TE. What constitutes a top ten TE varies with each person. Most look at his receiving numbers. Many people didn’t consider Heeeath! a top flight TE outside of Steelers Nation.
      If he can catch 5 passes a game for first downs a game. That would equal 80 catches for 800 yards. I think that would be up to Ben as much as his ability.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok, here are some quick facts.

      He was targeted 11 times on 3rd down and converred only twice (worst rare on the team).

      He dropped 4 pass (6.7%) only Coates was worse.

      32 TEs had more yards than he did.

      Of all TEs with 10+ catches, he was 54/67 in yards per catch and 44/ 67 in catch %. If you narrow it down to those TEs with 12+ starts, he had the worst yards per catch and yards per game.

    • Matthew Marczi

      If you ignore all the blocks he misses, then yes, he blocks as good as he has to.