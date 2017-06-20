Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: How Do You Explain Sammie Coates’ Start To 2016?

    By Matthew Marczi June 20, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How else can one explain Sammie Coates’ early 2016 productivity than legitimate talent?

    This seems to be one of the most widely-asked questions these days about the Steelers when it comes to the offensive side of the ball: if it’s not just his hand injury, then how can you account for the success that Sammie Coates had during the first five games of the 2016 season?


    With Martavis Bryant suspended and Markus Wheaton injured, Coates, entering his second season at the time after receiving very little playing time as a rookie, was thrust into the starting lineup, and he delivered in every game.

    There was variability as to how often he was called upon, but, by virtue of the fact that he caught at least one pass for at least 40 yards in each of those five games, he assured that he had strong statistics. He had something like 18 receptions for over 400 yards and two touchdowns in those five games.

    And then? Virtually nothing. Because he injured his hand, right? And then it got to him mentally. He said as much. So that’s what it is, right? And this year will be different?

    That’s what I’m inclined to think. That’s also, I have to acknowledge, to myself and to the rest of you, what I’m inclined to want to think. I also think it has to be a large part of the answer. But does it fully satisfy the query?

    It’s hard to say until we see more. There’s nothing obvious about the way that defenses were playing him in the first five games that would indicate that they didn’t give him an appropriate level of respect. Certainly, after three games of beating defenders on long balls, any player would be picked up on tape.

    He had a lot of success in five games, so the question is whether or not it is possible for that to happen again. And if it is not, why? I don’t know that it’s not possible, but if that is the case, the answer is sure to be multi-faceted. But it won’t include a plain lack of talent.

    • Kevin Artis

      Confidence is the key.

    • john bennett

      Be fully healthy and recovered from the hand injury and build the hand strength back and he should be fine.

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      The guy’s obviously talented. He has the physical gifts to be a great WR. What holds him back IMO is his route running and his hands. Even his 2016 start had plenty of catches he should have made IIRC.

    • Kelly Walker

      I think his fingers were never given a chance to heal. They needed him so bad that they sent him out there mangled hands and all. That didn’t allow his hands to heal and probably told him his long term progress wasn’t their concern. Add to that a late season hamstring issue and you have the recipe for disaster.

    • steelburg

      His hand injury played a part in him falling off last year, but so did the mental aspect he just lost confidence down the stretch. It’s a lot easier for him to play pressure free when Bryant, Wheaton, and at times DHB wasn’t there. He had no one who coukd replace him. But with all these guys in camp right now they could legitimately move on from him and not miss a beat. Coates doesn’t have a ton of NFL success to fall back on so the possibility of him being cut is a very real one if he doesn’t show more consistency.

    • RickM

      Steelers have a great history drafting receivers and he was a 3rd rounder. He did what you hope any Steelers’ sophomore receiver getting his first full-time opportunity would do, i.e. get better with every game on his routes and gain more confidence. After 12 catches for 218 yards in Games 4 & 5, it would have been interesting to see the season he would have had. But that all of course ended with the lacerated finger and fracture. Can he get the confidence and some decent production back? It obviously depends on the health of the hand.

    • dany

      He could have zero issues this year but the problem will be opportunity (hopefully at least) to be on the field

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sammie Coates has always been a guy with physical gifts that has yet to become a legit receiver. He’s a height, weight, speed guy with some production. If he didn’t have any warts he would have been a 1st rounder. Dude runs 4.3 and is built like a Greek God. His hands were questioned before the injury, let alone now. He CAN run the 9 route and that makes him dangerous. He’ll be fighting for his job at camp year. Let’s see how he does under that type of scrutiny….

    • VaDave

      Just a couple of thought about last year. His injury made him a one trick pony, unable to catch the short hot passes. And that was never his strong suit anyway. As for this year, based on the reports of his injury last season, I am not surprised at all he’s having issues and have mentioned he would not be ready until training camp at the earliest.

    • falconsaftey43

      Everyone seems to have forgotten that Martavis Bryant doesn’t exactly have the best hands either. Sportscharting has Coates down for 5 drops in 2016 on 49 targets, Bryant for 9 in 2015 on 92 targets. Look, Coates was catching over 60% of his passes pre-injury, and only 12% post injury. It was clearly the injury that caused the issue (mental or physical). Pre-season will tell us if he’s rebounded from that. It was also partly on Haley that his production plummeted, he was almost strictly limited to go routes post injury (supposedly because he could catch that easier with his hand), but you mean to tell me you can’t run the guy on a shallow cross now and then to get him the ball?

    • Jaybird

      A lot of people think it was a fluke injury to his hand that caused him to decline . But maybe the fluke was the five games he was productive. I’m just not that high on Coates.

    • Craig M

      And didn’t he have a 20% drop rate in college ball? I’m just not sold on him yet.

    • falconsaftey43

      Bryant or Coates?

    • falconsaftey43

      One of these is Bryant’s first 5 games of 2015, the other Coates’ first 5 of 2016 can you spot which? catches/targets.

      6/8, 3/8, 4/9, 3/7, 6/10
      2/3, 2/5, 3/4, 6/8, 6/11

    • Rob H

      The answer I want is exactly when and how did he hurt his fingers that badly. Didn’t he end up going back into that game? The whole thing was kind of weird, and IMO wasn’t followed up on or investigated enough.

    • budabar

      I still remember my coach back in ’68 resetting my finger on the sidelines by pulling on my finger tapeing it and telling me to get back in the game, and to concentrate on catching the ball not the finger, if You think about the finger you can’t catch the ball, oh yah great memories