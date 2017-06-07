Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Would Gay Have Been Released If Spot Was Not Secure?

    By Matthew Marczi June 7, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Should William Gay be considered safe by now if the Steelers were entertaining his release?

    When it comes to veteran players, the Steelers usually go above and beyond to do right by them, particularly when it comes to parting ways with them in a timely fashion. If they know a player is not going to make the team, they try to give him an early release. They did that with LaMarr Woodley, for example.


    So I have seen it suggested by a couple of beat writers over the past few days, who fielded questions from readers on the subject, that they see the roster spot for William Gay as relatively safe in the early days of June because, quite simply, if they were comfortable enough with what they had to move on from the old cornerback whom they feel can’t excel in tight man coverage, they would have done so already.

    Personally, I’m struggling at the moment to come up with the last established veteran player who failed to make the final roster cuts after the preseason. Perhaps the most notable name in recent years might be Jonathan Dwyer, though he was later re-signed due to injury need early in the 2013 season.

    Nobody of the stature anything like Gay’s, however, that I can come up with in the team’s recent history rings a bell as a player who missed the 53-man roster after being allowed to go through the full motions. This can be construed as a negative by some, no doubt, but for my purpose, it is a simple statement of fact.

    But is it going too far to imply that his position is secure just because he remains on the roster now? It might well be premature. The Steelers did add a cornerback in free agency, and another two in the draft, with Senquez Golson also hoping to finally make the roster. That is a significant influx of new talent behind starters Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell, so—most likely—somebody has to not make the cut.

    • budabar

      It may be time if they are planning on more man coverage, if he’s done he’s done

    • capehouse

      He’s the starting slot CB until Golson can beat him out. Steelers don’t have the luxury of cutting an experienced slot CB like him. If everyone stays healthy I expect Sutton to stay outside. Sensabaugh is outside too.

    • NW86

      I actually think this question would be better asked about Arthur Moats – he seems in more danger of not making the team.
      I do think the Steelers treat their players with respect in this way, unlike many other teams. Of course, it’s hard to say for sure in May if a guy is going to make the team or not, but my guess would be that they have honest conversations with the player throughout the offseason about their chances. If at any point, the player no longer wants to go through the grind knowing that his chances are looking slim, they oblige and release him. I actually think that’s what happened with Greg Warren too.

    • steelburg

      My gut feeling tells me that they will keep 6 and the rookie Allen and Sensabaugh will be in a battle for the final spot. Although I don’t think Gay’s spot should be secure it probably is. The team is normally incredibly fair to guys like Gay who they have history with so I can’t see them cutting him this late in the process to try and latch on at the last minute with another team. But like I said the true battle is going to be between Allen and Sensabaugh.

    • Simon Cutts

      From a personal point of view it isn’t pleasant as Gay and Others like Moats seem good guys in real life, and do a lot for their community, but in pure football terms it is good that their positions are being challenged as their play on the field could definitely be improved upon. The Defensive weaknesses have been corners and OLB. The team finally seems to be in a position to upgrade both, and that sadly means Gay, Moats etc will be gone to get on with their life’s work.

    • VaDave

      I think it depends on which William Gay shows up this offseason. If it’s the one that played the first 15 games last year, his spot is secure. If it the one that played in the AFFCG, he’s a goner. I also think he’s be a good guy to have in camp to help the newbies along, so I would find it doubtful he will not make it to training camp.

    • ATL96STEELER

      They seem to like his versatility to play outside, but I think Sutton is built for the slot and will play the slot. Unless he just gets steamrolled in camp, I do agree that Gay will probably open the season as the starting slot but will relinquish the job to either Golson or Sutton at some point during the season…my guess is Sutton.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Gay will get every opportunity to keep the slot job and even if he loses it (as I suspect he will eventually this season) Tomlin is going to keep him around for the experience factor if that’s a role he will embrace and I think Gay is at the stage that he will embrace that role.

      IMO the vet slot that really needs to shine to make this squad is Sensabaugh.

    • Rocksolid20

      Holding on to Gay , for when Golson heads back
      to the hot tub .