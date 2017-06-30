2017 Offseason Questions: What Recent Draft Pick Was Your Biggest Letdown?

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi June 30, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Which recent Steelers draft pick turned out to be a worse player than you expected him to be?

    In case you may not have noticed, this is the flip side to the question that I posed yesterday. Of the Steelers’ recent draft picks of, say, this decade, which draft pick (or draft picks) more than the rest disappointed you the most, relative to how you expected them to perform?


    As I prefaced the question yesterday, this is a personal, subjective question about what you thought of certain players and how they would translate to the NFL during the draft and pre-draft process. This isn’t a question about draft pedigree and relative success in comparison to that.

    For many people, that will eliminate players such as Jarvis Jones and Dri Archer, arguably their two worst picks in that time frame relative to the value of the draft pick used on them. The fact is that there was a good number of people who were extremely pessimistic about either of them turning into players. So that is the sort of answer I’m getting at.

    As for myself, I certainly thought that Curtis Brown would be a whole lot better than he ended up proving to be, and I think now that I brought him up he may well be a popular answer. Though a bit light in the shorts, Brown had height, speed, and the ability to play the ball, but it never came together mentally.

    Another popular choice, I imagine, will be Shamarko Thomas, in no small part due to the fact that he cost a third-round draft pick in order to make the trade for the fourth-round pick the Steelers used on him.

    Other names that may spring to mind are Jordan Zumwalt, Alameda Ta’amu, Jason Worilds, Markus Wheaton, and Chris Carter. I expect more than one will mention Senquez Golson, but, of course, he hasn’t gotten on the field yet two years into his career due to injuries. That in itself is a disappointment, but not based on evaluation of performance.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steve

      IMHO – Jarvis Jones was the biggest miss for the Steelers in the draft. Also Was very surprised when Jason Worlds retired. Just in his prime. Hopefully someday he has no regrets.

    • steelpastor

      Uncle Jarvis for certain.

    • Jake Marion

      Mike Adams the tackle.

    • The Tony

      Limas Sweed all day

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’ll absolutely second that oponion.

    • falconsaftey43

      For me, it’d have to be Cortez Allen. Not even just from when he was drafted, but for the first several years of his career he looked very promising in his role. Then he got an extension, accumulated a lot of minor injuries, and just fell off a cliff.

      Curtis Brown, Doran Grant, and Shamarko Thomas also got consideration from me.

    • falconsaftey43

      How about Limas Sweed!? So many were pumped when we got him. Thought he was a steal in the 2nd. Then he turned out to be a complete bust, not even a rosterable player.

    • dany

      Same here. He practically killed my enthusiasm for all draft picks and I’m mostly a pessimist about them until they show something, and he was drafted almost ten years ago!

    • Ed Smith

      2 letters: JJ – all day long… #1 pick, all kinds of “production” in college and absolutely NOTHING at the NFL level. My Daughter played soccer at UGA while he was there and got to watch him a lot. Quintessential bust…

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      To me, recent is the last five years.
      Using this, I would say either Dri Archer or Golson.
      I know JJones name will come up in this discussion but (although a huge disappointment as a pass rusher) he actually PLAYED and was solid vs the run and in coverage.
      I have a sneaking feeling that Golson will pan out to a degree so that would leave Dri Archer.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Good one!!