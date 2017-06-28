Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: What Recent Draft Pick Was Your Biggest Surprise?

    By Matthew Marczi June 28, 2017


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Which recent Steelers draft pick turned out to be a much better player than you expected him to be?

    Today’s question that I would like to tackle is a subjective one. Everybody has different views of players as they come out of college and enter the draft. No matter where that player ends up being drafted, we still ultimately think what we think. Either we think he can make it or we don’t.


    So the question that I want to ask this: considering the Steelers’ recent draft history, which player more than anybody else did you undervalue? Who succeeded far more than you thought they would be able to?

    I think for the sake of conversation here, it’s necessary to make Antonio Brown the exception. As a sixth-round draft pick in 2010 as an underclassman, it’s pretty obvious that nobody had him graded out to become the sort of generational talent that he has proven to be.

    So outside of the obvious answer, where does your most pleasant surprise lie? It would be preferable to limit your answer to players that you actually felt you had a good handle on coming out of the draft.

    This is going back a bit further, but I think one of my top answers might be tight end David Johnson, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2009. A sturdy but shorter than ideal h-back type, I wasn’t expecting much from him when the Steelers drafted him.

    Some might be inclined to argue that they haven’t gotten much out of him, but I see his contributions as pretty significant. Especially today in his second stint with the team, he has developed into a core piece in many of their run-blocking schemes.

    Frankly, Artie Burns is another from me. I didn’t like the pick at the time and I thought there was a pretty good chance that he would bust. But so far he has already proven that his learning curve is less significant than I thought it would be.

    • MattHat121

      Sticking with recent picks, gotta go with Burns too. Across the board, the so-called experts all thought it was a reach at best and likely bust at worst. I relied too much on pre-draft scouting profiles that told me what to think about Burns.

      Allll that being said, still think we would’ve been fine taking Noah Spence. 🙂

    • falconsaftey43

      Le’veon Bell. I didn’t think there was anything special about him, and frankly thought he would be an underwhelming starter.

    • Jim McCarley

      I don’t think anyone really knows how a player will progress and eventually turn out, long term…..Burns could still be somewhat of a bust if he never signs a second contract with the team. The best picks are the ones that retire with a team, in my opinion. If for no other reason, than they allow you to look elsewhere in the draft for ten years …..I guess the greatest example of how a draft pick or an undrafted free agent can turn out is James Harrison. But to answer your question, I’d have to go with Sean Davis. He started much faster than I expected and looks to be a top player in the league sooner than anyone could have hoped.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m going to say Artie Burns, I thought they reached for him after Cinncy took Jackson @ #24 in the 2016 Draft. But, looks like he just may prove us all wrong. I’m predicting 5-6 picks in 2017 for Artie. I actually thought he played just as well if not better than Sean Davis last year.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It’s Bell all the way. I didn’t have him going before the 3rd to anyone. In fairness, he is a completely different back in the league than he was in college IMO. Shedding weight and playing a more agile game has really made him explosive. Plus, I was hoping to draft Jamie Collins in that spot. Collins has become a fine player, but that doesn’t change the fact that I was very wrong about Bell and my disappointment when we picked him.

    • falconsaftey43

      Another that comes to mind is Beachum. Didn’t know much pre-draft, but he looked horrible in his 1st pre-season. thought no way he’d make the team, let alone develop into a legit starting LT.

    • Josh

      L. Bell – I just remember one of his first stutter step moves where he froze a safety even before he hit the line and thought, “did that just…can an RB move people like…is this guy playing chess out here?!”

    • Brenton deed

      Bell – comments below cover it. Are the FO that good or was it a bit of arse?

    • falconsaftey43

      It may be the best job the FO has done at scouting I can think of. AB doesn’t count, because in the 6th round there is a large deal of luck involved, and if you knew what he was, you’d have taken him way earlier, and not as your 2nd WR selection in the draft.

      The Bell pick is so impressive. They desperately need a RB, and they picked Bell with only 1 other RB off the board (Bennard). Not many, if any, had Bell pegged as the next best RB or even close to it. They immediately asked him to lose weight, and it changed what he could on the field to an extent. To pick out the best RB in a supposedly weak class in the 2nd round, with so many RB option available, and to nail it like that is crazy impressive.

    • WreckIess

      Shazier. I knew he had potential to be a pretty good player for us, but when Shaz is on, he’s all-world at linebacker. I don’t think I’ve seen an ILB play the game like him when he’s at his best.

    • Conserv_58

      At the time I have to agree with you. I was convinced that Eddie Lacey would be a better fit in the Steelers’ offense. In hind sight, thank goodness I didn’t have a say in the matter.

    • Conserv_58

      Man Falcon, I’ve got to say that you’re spot on with this one. As with most seventh round picks I didn’t even give a second thought to the Beachum pick. It’s mostly because, well, no one really gives much thought to seventh round picks because we automatically assume their chances of making the roster are slim to none. It goes without saying that the Steelers certainly didn’t expect Beachum to become their starting LT when they drafted him. They were hoping that he would at least provide good depth along the OL.

      I must say that based on the title of this thread this pick ranks at the top of the list, even above Bell and Burns. I can say, without hesitation or reservation, that No One, not even the Steelers, saw Beachum becoming what he did.

    • RickM

      It’s Bell by a zillion miles IMO. The reason for the surprise was a scale and a player’s willpower. You have a study in contrasts between Bell and Lacy. In his Kaboly interview, Bell wasn’t impressed with his 2013 “explosiveness” and decided that he could be more effective by dropping 15-20 pounds, and was he ever. We suddenly had a back who was far quicker than we could have imagined when drafted. Lacey went the other direction and put on 15-20 pounds and he’s never achieved what was expected of him.

    • Jaybird

      Do Undrafted players count?
      AV and Ramon Foster.

    • Sam Clonch

      I was pretty surprised at the Shazier pick. All I seemed to hear beforehand was Darqueze Dennard, and how he was a prototypical Steeler CB. He was still there when we picked too.

    • Sam Clonch

      Yeah, I’m always going to keep an eye on Spence. Was really intriguing.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I would say Brett Keisel. He became a pillar of this defense (not to mention a fan favorite) for a number of years, and that’s something you don’t often see in a seventh-round pick.

      As others have mentioned, I do remember saying “Wow” out loud when Hoge read the Steelers’ selection of Bell in the second round. The entire pre-draft mock process had him going in the fourth or fifth round. I had all but written him off as the guy to take if the Steelers waited on a running back. It felt like a reach at the time, and I was puzzled by it. Let’s just say there are several good reasons I am not a GM.

    • Ace

      Bell wins by forever. Said it before, but I remember vividly being excited when Lacy fell all the way to us in the 2nd. And visibly deflated when Bell was drafted. I thought we were getting a slow plodding overweight rb with no power. Little did I know that was actually Lacy who was the one I didn’t want.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Agreed – I kinda liken his style of play to that of Troy’s. Great low key guy off the field and a Tasmanian Devil on it. I love these kind of players.

    • Boots

      Heath Miller is mine. I’m not a fan of taking TE’s in the first round for one, and then he was coming off knee surgery. I remember telling my dad this guy better be really good for a long time, and to my surprise he listened to me! Hahahaha