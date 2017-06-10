Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: How Will Safety Numbers Affect CB Position?

    By Matthew Marczi June 10, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: If the Steelers choose to keep five safeties, how likely are they to still carry six cornerbacks?

    The Steelers have in recent years seemingly seen fit to frequently carry five safeties into the regular season, or, failing that, to add another one at some point, which is a pattern that just off the top of my head has gone on for at least the past four seasons.


    It seemed as though that was likely to change this year after the team failed to address the position in free agency or the draft, all the while choosing not to re-sign Shamarko Thomas, but the odds of doing so shot up dramatically with the signing of Daimion Stafford, who has taken some reps in the dime defense with the first team late in OTAs.

    Now, when the Steelers carry five safeties, they still tend to stick with the rule of thumb of carrying 10 total defensive backs, but this year, they have at least seven players legitimately competing to make the roster, and you might even include somebody like Mike Hilton into that discussion as well.

    It has seemed in a way to be a foregone conclusion that the team would have no choice but to carry six at both cornerback and wide receiver simply due to the sheer talent that they have available at both positions, but when there are only 53 roster spots to go around, something has to give somewhere.

    In terms of the cornerback position, I would say that there are currently three locks, those being Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, and rookie third-round draft pick Cameron Sutton. William Gay is a near-lock, in my opinion, and they would certainly like to have Senquez Golson on the roster if healthy.

    That is already five, and that is without discussing Coty Sensabaugh, the cornerback that they signed in free agency (and I assume you all know how rarely a free agent signing fails to make the roster) or the other rookie cornerback, Brian Allen, who is 6’3” with size but is raw.

    That’s just hope that this remains a legitimate question come late August and is not a discussion that gets settled due to injury.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think if 5 safeties are kept, 6 cbs will still be kept, but maybe just 3 TE’s to even it all out.

    • Scunge

      I think because of the age of Gay and the uncertainty of Cockrell they have to keep 6 CBs this year to prepare for next season. I say uncertainty of Cockrell because what if he plays outstanding this season and proves to be tougher against the run and has say 5 INTs? How are we going to keep him for 2018? Some team will probably outbid the Steelers for Cockrell and then the other thing is that Gay will most likely be closer to retirement or being cut. So, the Steelers can try and get cute this season and go with 5 CBs and then be kicking themselves for having not kept more as they watch Cockrell leave and Gay retire next season.

      At safety, I think 4 is plenty. You have two in Mitchell and Davis as the established starters and then their backups, Golden and Stafford, have combined for 19 starts the past two seasons and are good/very good special teams players. Will a 5th safety even be active on game days? Why would the Steelers risk not carrying a 6th CB this season that could pay dividends next season (like a Brian Allen) for a 5th safety this year that may not even be active and might not even be on the roster next season?

      Sometimes you have to take a chance and give some roster spots to longterm prospects that may not help you this year with an eye towards the future.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I like everything you stated, except keeping Golden, but I can see that happening!

    • Big Joe

      Well, the number may or may not matter to the CB group but it will to the LB group. If 11 DBs are kept then only 9 LBs will be kept. That may already be the plan but we’ll have to wait to see. If the plan is to keep 10 LBs then no way do they keep 11 DBs and I don’t think they cut 2 CBs to bring the group number down.

    • Scunge

      I think people are being too hard on Golden. When healthy he is a very good special teams player and he can be a very good backup safety. When he signed that 3 year $4.95 million contract people acted like he was paid to be a starter and that he would be this great safety. That was unrealistic, he was a backup and paid backup money and was only starting until Davis was ready.

      Golden had hamstring and ankle injuries last season and it affected his play. And we missed him on special teams, he went from 311 snaps on special teams in 2015 to 115 snaps for 2016.