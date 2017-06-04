Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Will Vince Williams Set The Defense?

    By Matthew Marczi June 4, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will Vince Williams set the defense for the Steelers this season?

    One of the very few failings over the course of the 10-year tenure of former first-round inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons is that he never managed to cement himself as that cerebral, do-everything player who can both communicate the play calls and set the defense as the man with the green dot on his helmet while preventing it from affecting his play.


    The Steelers were hopeful that he could be that player on a permanent basis after Larry Foote was injured in the 2013 opener, but there is a reason that by the middle of the 2015 season, the green dot had moved on a full-time basis to Ryan Shazier.

    Traditionally, however, it has been the buck who sets the defense, as the mack is more likely to have a range of responsibilities outside of the box that might call for a less encumbered duty. That is one of the reasons, anyway.

    So with Timmons now gone, Vince Williams enters the starting lineup, and he is that cerebral type of buck linebacker in the mold of Foot and James Farrior. He is more than capable of setting the defense and has done it in the past in-game and has done it in practice and in the preseason since his rookie year.

    Shazier has been doing it consistently for the majority of the past two seasons, however. I would say that they may not want to tamper with the dichotomy, but that has already changed with Timmons gone. Still, the team is used to Shazier communicating the defense—although it’s not just the player who gets the call in his helmet who participates in that.

    I don’t know what the answer is to this question—that is the reason that it is one that is worth being asked—but I am interested to find out. Personally, I am intrigued by the idea of Williams taking over the duties and leaving Shazier to his own devices.

    • john bennett

      Williams would do fine with it and I would prefer that he does it over Shazier. Leave Shazier to free lance a little bit.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      You covered the best argument for each side already with the chemisty of keeping Shazier on one and the idea of Shazier being offered more freedom on the other. Personally I want Shazier with less on his plate. With that skillset let him run wild. VW can keep everyone in check.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m optimistic that Vince will be just fine. However, I still can’t stop wondering why they flirted with signing the ILB from N.E. recently.

    • capehouse

      I don’t think there’s any way Shazier is removed as the signal caller. He’s the leader of the defense and he’s done a fantastic job. Vince Williams doesn’t have his replacement lined up yet, unless Matakevich can make that jump, but Vince is a spot starter IMO. Maybe he lasts 2 years in that role, but he’s the new and improved Robert Golden 2.0 He’ll eventually have his replacement drafted, and with all the interest the Steelers showed in trying to find that replacement this year it wouldn’t surprise me if they find it next year.

      I also think the roles of the Buck and Mack have switched around a bit the last couple of years because of the skillets of Shazier and Timmons. I was talking about this on another article recently, because Shazier is the signal caller, and I believe the first Mack LB since we started running the 34 defense in 1982 to be the signal caller. Technically Shazier is the Mack, as Kozora was explaining because of which side he lines up(strong/weak), but IMO I think a lot of the duties Shazier performs, besides signal calling are similar to what another Buck LB(James Farrior) performed. Shazier is at his best staying at the line, reacting to the offense and making plays behind the LOS. That’s how I remember Farrior playing the position. I don’t remember the Buck running around and covering RBs, TEs and Slot WRs, and that what Timmons was doing. That’s what I thought the role of the Mack LB had. The only issue with Vince performing that role this year is that I don’t think he’s as good as Timmons in coverage, and with Shazier’s improvement in that area last year, you might see those roles switch back.

    • will

      I believe that it was a “knee jerk” reaction on the part of the Steelers. Who specifically, I do not know.

    • Sam Clonch

      He’s just like Larry Foote in a way. He’s solid, you don’t have to worry about him, you can run your defense. But if there’s a guy like Derrick Johnson that’s shopping around? Someone on another level, who could change what your able to do?

      You take a run at a guy like that, even if you’re satisfied with what you have.

    • will

      If Williams is not as good as Timmons in coverage, the Steelers defense is in BIG trouble.