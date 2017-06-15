Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – CB Senquez Golson – Stock Down

    By Matthew Marczi June 15, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: CB Senquez Golson

    Stock Value: Down

    Since I started this series last offseason, I wanted part of its function to be able to be reactive to recent news, reports, and movements, so today’s stock watch is an example of that branch of the conversation. While the mere fact that third-year cornerback Senquez Golson is even on the field represents a major step forward over the previous two years, it seems so far that his role is being devalued.


    Last year, while talking about Golson, the Steelers’ brass were speaking of him as a bonus second-round pick, but this year, the conversation is simply around him making the roster, and the requirement that he do so by earning a job as a gunner on special teams.

    Last year, Golson was running as the first-team cornerback in the slot. This year, he is working with the second team, and when there have been opportunities for a reserve to play with the first-team unit, he has been passed up in favor of the third-team cornerback, former college teammate Mike Hilton.

    His position coach, Carnell Lake, said that he anticipates that Golson will see a drop-off in his speed and quickness because of the little running that he has done over the course of the past two years, and specifically from the foot injury that he suffered a year ago, which landed him on injured reserve, and caused him issues up through the first couple of months of this year.

    He did say that they are not holding him back in any way at the moment, Lake said there are only so many snaps to go around, and that he feels he is giving Golson his fair amount. But they all have seemed to come with the second-team unit, rather than with the first-team, even when the position is available.

    As I hinted at in the beginning of this segment, the former second-round pick will have ample opportunity to raise his value over the course of training camp and the preseason, but I would think that the comments of his position coach right now provide a notable update about how they view him right now. As a potential contributor who has a hill to climb.

    • RickM

      I agree. They have a close look at his foot speed, reaction time, etc. Hilton surpassing him is not major given the limited snaps involved. But yes, it seems a sign that Golson hasn’t impressed them. Understandably it’s a process for Golson to re-condition himself and hopefully re-establish his football career. I hope his foot allows him to do that.

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      I think we need to be careful to not read too much into who’s playing where while they’re playing football in shorts.

    • Rusted Out

      No surprise here. Look for Allen, Hilton, and Sutton to squeeze Golson to the depths of the roster and possibly right off of it. At this point an old has been like Gay is better for depth than a never was like Golson.

    • Matt Correll

      I just remember the press conference right before the draft with Kevin Colbert, and one of his most transparent answers came regarding Golson. He essentially said that it is incredibly hard for a DB to come back after missing two years, especially after a severe foot injury. They then proceeded to draft two cornerbacks… I just don’t think there is much of an expectation internally that he will even make the 53.

    • VaDave

      Good observation.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Agreed, then all the more justified to invest more in the secondary? A 3rd and 5th rounders is not enough taking into account that Gay, Cockrell and Mitchell are not good enough to beat the Pats. The Steelers had the rare opportunity to fix the secondary for the next 10 years and failed to take advantage of a great DB draft. They could have done much much better than Sutton and Allen and they didn’t do it because they had other priorities. So in the future if the secondary fails them in the playoffs, I don’t want to hear more excuses.

    • will

      Another wasted draft selection

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      So the PS spent a second round pick on him and kept him around and paid him to sit and watch/learn and now they’re not sure whether he can play anymore? If that’s the case, then why is he here? There is no reason for him to be taking up reps at a deep position that could go to someone who needs them. Full disclosure – I hated this pick when it was made. I think it was a reach for a player that was made because he had a lot of INTs in college and the Steelers wanted to create more turnovers on D. However, if they’re going to bother keeping him around it should be to see if he can produce like they once believed he could. He should be getting every opportunity to prove himself. Otherwise, just cut him loose now and get everyone else some more reps. This guy has been a big enough waste of time and resources up to this point. If you don’t see a big upside for him, move on and be done with it.

    • falconsaftey43

      We have no idea how Sutton and or Allen will turn out compared to others in their draft class yet. They needed pass rushers too, and spend their 1st rounder on one. In the 2nd, there weren’t any DBs left worth taking there. Only 4 DBs were taken between then and the Steelers taking Sutton, and I don’t think any of them are obviously better than he is (CB Witherspoon, CB Moreau, S Johnson, CB Lewis). So who were the guys they could have taken that would have been “much much better” than Sutton and Allen?

      It’s not like they ignored the position, there will potentially be 4 new CBs on the roster this year (Golson, Sutton, Allen, Sensabaugh). How about we see how these guys do in a Steelers uniform first?

      If the measuring stick is weather guys aren’t good enough to beat the Patriots, then Troy, Clark, Taylor, Gay, Townsend weren’t good enough either.

    • falconsaftey43

      What makes you think he isn’t being given every opportunity to prove himself? He’s running as the 2nd team CB. He’ll have all of camp and pre-season to show what he’s capable of. They’re simply saying that he’s no longer on scholarship and wont be kept just because he was a 2nd round pick. If someone else is better, he’ll get cut.