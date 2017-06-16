Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – DL Tyson Alualu – Stock Up

    By Matthew Marczi June 16, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: DL Tyson Alualu

    Stock Value: Up

    There is not exactly anything against which to compare for Tyson Alualu as a ‘before’ in a Steelers uniform, given that he has not worn a Steelers uniform prior to this season, so the flat value of his stock is yet to be determined as he develops a role and puts forth a baseline level of production.


    But wherever that value might settle, it just went up a little after he was finally able to participate in drills during the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp, which is a not insignificant event for the new face in the locker room, regardless of how many years he might have already put in around the league.

    Originally a first-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2010, Alualu has spent the majority of his career serving as a primary starter, and he has done so in diverse defensive fronts. But he has not explicitly been placed in the role the Steelers are looking for him to fill this season.

    As you might recall, the free agent signing told reporters that he suffered a calf injury prior to the initiation of offseason workouts while he was working out on his own. That prevented him from participating in practice beyond the stretch line for most of the offseason thus far.

    But he told reporters a couple of weeks ago that he was hoping to make it back at least for mandatory minicamp, saying that whenever you are a new face in a new place, learning a new defense with new terminology, getting the reps is always going to be important, no matter how long you have been playing football.

    Minicamp is the last bit of football activity for more than a month, so it is notable that Alualu was able to get some serious practice time in in advance of training camp, rather than starting from scratch at this point.

    The Steelers are counting upon the former Jaguar to play a significant role this year in what they are hoping is going to be a strong defensive line rotation that is going to allow them to give their starting linemen more breaks to keep them fresher later in games, and later in the season.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Slightly generous to say for a guy who is used to starting games (mostly) in his career up until this point as a former 1st rounder, that his stock is “Up” with us, since he is likely to now be a consistent back-up. But I understand the difficulty in being able to pencil in an appropriate evaluation. But if I’m leaning… I’d say his stock is “steady-even.”

      (I am a fan of his though and am glad that he is here)

    • john bennett

      Other than some field tested depth, I personally didn’t see the need. But if he can provide anything positive I’ll be happy.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I can see that argument. But I like the cut of his jib. He provides me with a little more comfortability as a guy who can move all along the line, with decent former production, and the ability to keep himself on the field – with the lack of prior injury concerns.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      that pic in the headlines is also on video and I have to admit he definitely caught my attention to the point where I went searching for who was wearing that number jersey he looked fast and beastly can’t wait to see him play

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I think they felt they needed more quality depth after the loss if Hayward last year. I also think his experience in a 4 man front will help as the Steelers will be playing a lot of sub-package football.

    • capehouse

      He looks pretty badass with that facemask, visor and #94 combo.