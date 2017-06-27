2017 Steelers Stock Watch – WR Cobi Hamilton – Stock Down

With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

Player: WR Cobi Hamilton

Stock Value: Down

As will be the case all over the wide receiver position, we are seeing the value of many players at this position slide in a downward trajectory not because of anything that they have been doing themselves, but rather because of what others are doing around them, and who is coming into the room.





Within that downward-trending group is second-year player Cobi Hamilton, who has taken quite a roundabout way toward getting his first catch of his career, which ended up happening in Miami this past season in the Steelers’ sixth game. His second was a touchdown catch in that game.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Bengals all the way back in 2013, Hamilton failed to make the roster that year, but did spend the year on the practice squad. After not making the team the following year, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad, but releasing him a month into the season, whereafter Cincinnati brought him back.

He was promoted to the 53-man roster at the end of that season, to start the playoffs, but he did not record a reception. I’m not sure he even played. The Bengals waived him around this time two years ago in 2015, though, and the Dolphins claimed him.

He didn’t make the team, and I’m not sure if he was even on a practice squad in 2015. He spent most of the offseason of 2016 with the Panthers, but he was released in late July, and the Steelers signed him in early August.

He showed up well enough to earn a spot on the practice squad, and was promoted due to injuries, remaining there the rest of the year. He only caught 17 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, but he did a lot of the little things that coaches love.

Still, with Martavis Bryant returning, JuJu Smith-Schuster coming in via the draft, and also adding in Justin Hunter, not to mention with everybody healthy, it’s hard to see Hamilton having a spot on the roster available to him.