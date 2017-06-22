Hot Topics

    Alternative Facts: ‘The Pittsburgh Steelers Select…Tom Brady, Quarterback, Michigan’

    By Matthew Marczi June 22, 2017 at 11:00 am


    In every day, in every life, we make decisions that set in motion irreversible changes that shape our lives. Sometimes our choices lead to decisions that are made for us that are beyond our control. The same thing applies to entities as well as it does to individuals—say, a sports team.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a vast majority of good decisions over the years, which has allowed them to be the winningest team in the modern era, with the most hardware to show for it.

    But some decisions have worked out less well than others, and have helped shape the team as they are today. In the world of alternative facts, we get an opportunity to explore the team as it could have been, if one decision or event had gone differently.

    “With the 163rd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select…Tom Brady, quarterback, Michigan”.

    That was an entirely plausible outcome during the 2000 NFL Draft, and my, how things might have gone differently over the course of the past 16 years had it gone that way. The Steelers did draft a quarterback with the 163rd pick, in the fifth round, of that draft, after all. Only they used it on Tee Martin out of Tennessee, who completed 6 of 16 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.


    Brady, on the other hand…well, suffice it to say that he has done well for himself. He has gone to the Super Bowl seven times, winning five of them, and is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, as much as that might pain many of you to read it.

    Now, does that mean that the Steelers would have nine Lombardi Trophies right now if they had drafted Brady instead of Martin in 2000? Of course not. There are so many variables in that discussion, not the least of which being Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, that it would be ludicrous to suggest that.

    But it is reasonable to suggest that Brady might have become the team’s franchise quarterback, and at a bare minimum that more likely than not means that Ben Roethlisberger would have never wound his way into Pittsburgh.

    For his part, Roethlisberger, has managed to take the Steelers to three Super Bowls, winning two of them, which is quite an accomplishment in its own right, but who knows what might have happened since the 2000 season with Brady under center.

    One very obvious byproduct of this alternative reality going back to 2000 is that the Patriots would have had to forge their dynasty with somebody else under center, if they were even able to achieve that. While Belichick has had success when he hasn’t had Brady in the lineup…well, who knows if he would have even kept his job after a losing season without a quarterback in his early tenure.

    Feel free to spend the rest of your day pondering the implications of Tom Brady being the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can decide for yourself whether or not this is a desirable alternative.

    • Dennis Wright

      I know it’s slow right now……but no. Just no. Brady wouldn’t have survived behind the sub par O-lines Ben had to play behind for at least 4 seasons of his career. Plus I doubt the Steelers would have used Brady in the same way the Pats do playbook wise. Their system is so different than anything the Steelers have ever ran. I don’t see it.

    • dany

      And the browns would have done some trades, drafted Ben later in the first and he’d be out of the league by 2008- When in reality he was winning his 2nd super bowl

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Ewww.

    • Matt

      I don’t know about that. Brady is really sharp and his ability to read a defense and see openings and fire into those openings is extraordinary. I think that skill set would allow him to succeed anywhere (except maybe the Browns during the late 90’s up until this year). Honestly, as much as I hate Brady, I can’t imagine any scenario in which the Steelers wouldn’t have at least 1 more Lombardi if they had picked Brady in that draft. I actually think the team might have as many as 10 by now if they had picked him. Ben’s one of the best QB’s in the game but he ain’t nearly as sharp as Brady and the gap between those two is significant. Makes me sick to say it, but Brady really is on another level. Now I’m going to look for a bucket to puke in.