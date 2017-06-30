Hot Topics

    Artie Burns Released From Police Custody; New Arrest Details Surface

    By Dave Bryan June 30, 2017 at 04:59 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was released from police custody sometime on Friday following his Thursday night arrest for driving in Miami with a suspended license, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

    Burns’ Friday release probably happened much earlier in the day considering the nature of his charges. Fowler also provided a few more details cornering what transpired Thursday night.

    Burns’ black 2016 Cadillac Escalade was reportedly pulled over by the police Thursday night after it was observed that the tag on his vehicle was expired. After being unable to provide a driver’s license, police ran a search that showed that the Steelers cornerback had three ‘active non-judgment suspensions’ starting April 13, 2017. At that point, Burns was reportedly handcuffed and placed under arrest.

    Earlier reports on Friday indicated that Burns had previous unpaid driving violations that totaled over $1000 and according to Fowler’s Friday afternoon report, he likely was aware that his driver’s license had been suspended.

    According to Fowler, the Steelers didn’t comment on Burns’ incident when asked about it.


    While minor in the grand scheme of things, hopefully Burns has learned a valuable lesson and one that will likely be even more expensive than it was prior to Thursday night.

    Burns is expected to report to Latrobe for the start of Steelers training camp in a little less than four weeks from today. In the meantime, he might need to get rides from a friend or from a service such as Uber while he goes through the process of getting his license reinstated.

    • Rob H

      It may actually be a blessing in disguise, since he now has to have someone else do the driving for a while.
      Also teaches him the hard way that driving is a right that can be taken away if you choose to be dumb about it, being without a car for more than a day or two really sucks.

    • dany

      If this and Porter’s arrest are the worse news of the offseason the steelers are in good shape

    • Ichabod

      wow…such a responsible young man. Kind of reminds me of Ben!

    • SilverSteel

      This incident really seems contrary to his personality. What up Artie?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      3 suspensions. he knew darn well about that. and he didnt forget his fines. he just didnt want to pay em.
      foolish.

    • Jaybird

      Why throw a dig at Ben?

    • Ichabod

      Not meant as a dig. Just stating as it was…maybe Ben could talk to the young man and nip it at the bud.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I think all in all he does is very responsible. His mother passed away suddenly and he adopted his younger sibling rather than be allowed to go into foster care. He was far from ready to take on that responsibility either maturity wise or financially. But he neglects to pay a few tickets and fans want to throw him under the bus.