    B.J. Finney Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury

    By Alex Kozora June 8, 2017 at 12:15 pm


    Today was the final day for OTAs but it wasn’t one where they could escape without some sort of injury. Guard/center B.J. Finney left practice early for unknown reasons but likely due to injury, per this tweet from PennLive’s Jacob Klinger.

    As Klinger points out, Kyle Friend was next man up, finishing up all the reps at center behind Maurkice Pouncey. Friend, an undersized linemen out of Temple, was signed to a futures contract in the offseason. He started 41 games at center in college.


    Obviously, it’s completely unknown the nature or severity of his injury. With Ramon Foster recovering from knee surgery, the first-team left guard spot would be up for grabs if Finney was also sidelined for minicamp. I assume, though I can’t know with certainty, that Finney has been running first team left guard with Foster out and kicking to second team center. Friend appears to be running third team center.

    Finney started twice in Foster’s place last season and played well enough to possibly be the heir to the LG spot in the near future.

