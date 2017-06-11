Hot Topics

    Barry Foster: ‘The Games Were A Lot Easier’ Than Steelers’ Physical Practices

    By Matthew Marczi June 11, 2017 at 04:00 pm


    He didn’t have the longest career, but he certainly had an impactful one—perhaps physical would be an even more apt description. Barry Foster spent just five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he remains a fan favorite for some, and elicits fond memories from many for his performances, especially during the 1992 season.

    That year, his third in the league, Foster was made a full-time starter, and got more than a full-time workload, registering an astronomical 390 carries on the season, churning out 1690 rushing yards, both of those numbers registering as franchise-highs. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns and had another 344 yards on 50 receptions, eclipsing 2000 yards from scrimmage.

    In five seasons in Pittsburgh, the former fifth-round draft pick started 44 of 62 games, rushing for 3943 yards on 915 attempts, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and scoring 26 times on the ground. He also had 93 receptions for 804 yards and two more touchdowns.

    And he knows what it meant to play for the Steelers.

    I got drafted, I had an opportunity to play five years here. I didn’t accomplish everything that I wanted or play as long as I wanted to, but none the less my dream came true”, Foster recently told the team’s website in the latest installment of the Legends series of interviews.


    Foster said during his interview that the Browns had actually called him in the second round, saying that they wanted to draft him, but they ended up going with another option. After doing so, he fell all the way to the fifth round, so the doesn’t take it lightly that he eventually got his name called.

    “I was able to get drafted, I was able to play and contribute to victories for this organization. I don’t have any other way to look at it but a positive way. So it’s been a great experience in my life,” he said. Yet he added that he tried to be at his best whenever he played the Browns.

    Foster played seven games against the Browns, but one was during his rookie season in which he got one carry. He rushed for at least 84 yards in the other six, including three 100-yard games, scoring five touchdowns and 565 total rushing yards.

    Oh, and that didn’t include a 24-carry, 133-yard performance against them in the playoffs in 1994.

    “When we got to the football games”, he recalled, “the games were a lot easier than the practices because offense and defense, we went at it so much and so hard every day that it was like a football game every practice”.

    Of course, you might be able to trace back to those physical practices and all those carries during a five-year period and pick up on the injuries he suffered and draw a correlation to explain why he had a five-year career and felt like an old man by the time he was trying to make another team in 1995. A lesson for younger running backs to learn from.

    TOPICS:
    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Melly

      Just watched it. What injury did he suffer that limited him to 5yrs??

    • Applebite

      Man, that was a ways back, but I think it was his knee that kept taking him out of games. Fact was, they didn’t have a decent back up for Foster.

    • Melly

      Any1 remember the KO “return” vs SF??

    • capehouse

      Bad ankle sprain against the Bills in ’93, and then a knee sprain in ’94. Just one of those guys who’s body didn’t hold up.

    • capehouse

      Still one of my top 5 favorite Steelers. His ’92 season was incredible and still the best for a RB. It was so fun watching him battle Emmitt Smith every week for the rushing title. It’ll be interesting to see if Bell can stay injury free, out of trouble and maintain that type of consistency week after week. We had a taste of it the last 8 weeks of the season before he was injured against the Pats.

    • Jason Vancil

      It was an ankle. There was some controversy about Foster seeking a 2nd opinion. One that he ultimately took, which was to get out while he could still walk.

    • Jason Vancil

      A buddy of mine played golf with him about 2 years after he retired. Said he looked like he was pushing 300 lbs. I had his jersey. He gained the reputation of not having a love for the game and being a little soft.