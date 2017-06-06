Hot Topics

    Beat Writers Are Questioning Daniel McCullers’ Job Security

    By Matthew Marczi June 6, 2017 at 08:00 am


    One of the interesting things about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ current formula on defense is that they quite rarely, at this point, employ a true nose tackle. They are fielding a defense with five or more defensive backs around 70 percent of the time, roughly.

    One of the interesting things about the Steelers’ free agent Tyson Alualu is that he is a player that the team views as a down-the-line guy, meaning that, if necessary, they believe that he is capable of playing any position on the line, either in a three-man front or in the nickel.

    Finally, one of the interesting things about former sixth-round draft pick Daniel McCullers is that he has yet to actually demonstrate that he has the sort of potential that they believed he had when they drafted him—at least on a consistent basis.

    When you factor in all these elements together, you have to wonder whether or not the fourth-year nose tackle’s roster position is actually secure, even though the Steelers brought in no new nose tackles to compete with him—outside of retreads Roy Philon and Lavon Hooks.

    I say ‘you’ because it’s not just me. Ray Fittipaldo pondered it during a recent chat. Bob Labriola was even more explicit during a live edition of his Asked and Answered segment on the team’s website. He was asked about McCullers, and here is what he had to say:


    Dan McCullers is going to have his work cut out for him this summer just to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The Steelers typically keep six defensive linemen on the initial roster: Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave are three. Tyson Alualu is a former No. 1 pick who can play both NT and DE. There’s also L.T. Walton, who impressed the coaching staff last season, and Johnny Maxey, a real up-and-comer who will be entering his second season. That’s six right there.

    This is perhaps the most prominent case I have seen of somebody questioning McCullers’ roster security, and I tend to agree with it. Johnny Maxey is somebody who has been quietly talked up by coaches since he was brought in as an undrafted free agent last year and even managed to contribute on defense toward the end of the season.

    There is a reasonable expectation that he will continue to grow in his second season, as L.T. Walton did a year ago, so I think it’s certainly plausible, given what I wrote above about the infrequent usage of the nose tackle position and the ability of Alualu to function as the number two, that somebody like Maxey could outright unseat McCullers, who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

    • Conserv_58

      We’ve beaten this subject into the turf. The general consensus is it’s McCullers’ laid back, passive aggressive teddy bear personality that is his downfall. His massive body is writing checks his persona is unwilling to cash.

    • Michael James

      After hearing Labriola’s comments, McCullers’ job is even more in danger than I originally thought. Labriola is usually very well informed and he doesn’t spread rumors.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Even if he makes the team, it wouldn’t surprise me if he never gets a helmet.

    • Dorian James

      Maybe if he got the Private Pyle treatment it might light a fire under his butt.
      Or he might go get an M1 and go on a rampage

    • RickM

      I agree with you and Labriola. Maxey had 51 snaps in the final two regular season games. And in the Cleveland finale, both he and McCullers logged 31. So the team got a pretty good look at the rookie late last year. They already know McCullers’ limited ceiling. I can easily see them keeping Maxey for the reasons you guys outlined.

    • steelburg

      I don’t think Maxey will make it over Big Dan. I think Big Dan will make the initial 53. But I do think he is in jeopardy of being replaced via the waiver wire. I think the team will look to snag someone off the waiver wire with more experience then what Maxey can provide.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      walton and maxey are DE’s. i swear some beat writers assume if youre a DE you can auto play nt/dt. smh.
      mccullers is guaranteed a spot.

    • Matt Manzo

      Would it be worth it to see Walton take some snaps at DT? He has the weight for it, but seemed to be improving at end, so a switch might derail that, right?

    • Dshoff

      Correct, but Alualu really can play NT. And so can Hargrave. If McCullers doesn’t bring it to camp, he could be in trouble this year.

    • Milliken Steeler

      If they would have picked up another DT in the draft, lets say the first four rounds, I would be more concerned. We need those other guys that are developing to get that elusive rotation going with our DE’s, to keep Tuitt and Cam fresh. Shade Tree serves as the primary back up to Hargrave so, especially with the chance of injury and him being on his rookie contract still, I think he hangs around one more year.

    • Conserv_58

      I beg to differ. McCullers is not guaranteed a spot. The fact that he was passed over last season by, Hargrave, a rookie, speaks volumes about what a disappointment he’s been. He has not displayed the level of development in the three years he’s been on this team to continue to justify wasting any more time on him. He is what he is, not fit to play in the NFL. It’s time to stop trying to fit that square peg into a round hole.

    • Conserv_58

      He’s been told by Cam Heyward and several of the other defensive players that he needs develop a nasty streak if he hoped to make it in this league. That advice fell on deaf ears.

    • steelmann58

      I total agree love the guy but he just not mean enough even Joe Greene seen his potential if he could just play angry all said think he will make the final 53 this year.

    • Conserv_58

      If that’s the case then he wasn’t worthy of taking up a roster spot in the first place.

    • ATL96STEELER

      McCullers has never proven anything as a Steeler so I’m not sure if this should even be a topic…no one would be be surprised if he was released.

      Reportedly he’s lost some weight and expects to have more impact this season…obviously he knows his job is on the line as well. We’ll see what happens.

    • cencalsteeler

      Maybe they need to pull the ‘ol Icy Hot in the jock strap trick, lol! Anything to wake the sleeping giant.

    • stan

      I wasn’t thinking that Alualu was in the mix at DT at all. He didn’t play well as a 4-3 DT for Jacksonville, so why would anyone think that he’d be able to be a 3-4 DT for us?

    • blue

      McCullers makes the 53 man roster by delault.