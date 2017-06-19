Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger: I’m Not Thinking About New England

    By Alex Kozora June 19, 2017 at 11:40 am


    Hallelujah. Ben Roethlisberger said what is on my mind. Maybe yours too.

    Speaking with the PPG’s Brian Batko at his youth football camp this weekend, Roethlisberger was asked about what it takes to beat the New England Patriots. His answer was spot-on.

    “No offense to the champs, but I’m thinking about Cleveland,” he said. “That’s our first game. You can’t think about last year, you can’t think about Week 12, 13, 14, 15, playoffs.”

    Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner.

    Beating New England is important. It is likely the key to getting the Steelers into the Super Bowl. But this offseason has been devoted to nothing but a peppering of Patriots questions, as if Pittsburgh is guaranteed another trip to the AFC Championship game.


    It’s not just from this reporter, clearly. It’s been an onslaught of Patriots’ questions. How to beat them, how to stop them, if they’re good for the NFL.

    All irrelevant questions for what matters first. The Steelers yearly goals aren’t to beat the Patriots. It’s to win the AFC North, secure home-field advantage, and win a Super Bowl. That will likely involve beating New England in the playoffs but Pittsburgh can’t get there if their focus and energy was spent entirely on Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. That isn’t a measure of stability. It’s a measure of OCD.

    Roethlisberger went on.

    “You’ve got to think about Week 1, and Week 1 is at Cleveland. That’s a division rivalry. And even before that, we have to worry about ourselves in training camp, get ourselves ready to go. We need to be the best we can be, and that’ll translate into good things on the field.”

    I’m not minimizing the talent New England has. If anything, they’ve gotten stronger during the offseason, trading for Brandin Cooks, signing Stephen Gilmore, and the return of Rob Gronkowski. But the obsession with all things New England is, frankly, annoying, and counter-productive to the Steelers’ goals if they actually want to take another crack at beating them.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • AndyR34

      Amen, Alex! I’m done with the Cheatriots…”on to Cleveland”!

    • Mark Stouffer

      Good answer. Tee Steelers need to ensure postseason before thinking about the Pats

    • dany

      Would be funny if the steelers don’t even see them in the playoffs, or worse they see them, win yet lose the superbowl

      Live in the moment

    • Rob H

      “Pittsburgh can’t get there if their focus and energy was spent entirely on Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. That isn’t a measure of stability. It’s a measure of OCD.”

      Well said, but good luck with getting a large segment of the fan base to understand or admit it.

    • WreckIess

      Thank you Ben. This will probably do nothing to calm the rabid insecurity of a good portion of the media and fan base(might even make it worse), but it’s still great to hear it from the man himself. Worrying about a game 5 months ago or 6 months from now is just idiotic at this point. Stop dwelling on them.

    • Jacob

      The offseason would have been a good time (especially for coaches and the management) to analyze and strategize and plan how the Steelers are going to get past the team that has kept them out of the Super Bowl every time they have met them in the playoffs.

      But yes, now that a new season is beginning the team needs to focus on one game at a time. Ben took the words out of my mouth.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Speaking of teams NOT named the Patriots, I see the Titans being a potentially tough team to beat this year. Solid (two-headed) running game, QB on the rise, and two new receiving threats in Davis and now Decker. Not to mention a Dick LeBeau defense.