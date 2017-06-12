Ben Roethlisberger Voted 22nd In NFL Top 100

Similar to last year, Ben Roethlisberger was ranked 22nd in the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list.

"He could wake up and throw 20 touchdowns. It's that easy for him." Big Ben lands at No. 22 on the #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/mnC97wVc12 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 13, 2017





Big Ben finished 21st last season. Though a fair ranking, it’s surprising to see him not move up, he actually fell back a spot, after a much stronger 2016 than 2015. Last year, he threw 29 touchdowns to just 13 picks, compared to 21 and 16 two years ago.

He is the first Steeler listed since David DeCastro came in at number 97. We can assume Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are on the list but there are a host of names I’m surprised didn’t make it (Gilbert, Heyward, Shazier).

In his career, Roethlisberger has thrown for over 46,000 yards and 301 touchdowns. He has a career regular season record of 123-60.

Eight quarterbacks were ranked behind Roethlisberger. The latest one was Matthew Stafford, coming in at #31.

And here are just a few reasons why. 😏 #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/faq0MlHAcD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 13, 2017