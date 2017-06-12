Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Voted 22nd In NFL Top 100

    By Alex Kozora June 12, 2017 at 09:08 pm


    Similar to last year, Ben Roethlisberger was ranked 22nd in the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list.


    Big Ben finished 21st last season. Though a fair ranking, it’s surprising to see him not move up, he actually fell back a spot, after a much stronger 2016 than 2015. Last year, he threw 29 touchdowns to just 13 picks, compared to 21 and 16 two years ago.

    He is the first Steeler listed since David DeCastro came in at number 97. We can assume Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are on the list but there are a host of names I’m surprised didn’t make it (Gilbert, Heyward, Shazier).

    In his career, Roethlisberger has thrown for over 46,000 yards and 301 touchdowns. He has a career regular season record of 123-60.

    Eight quarterbacks were ranked behind Roethlisberger. The latest one was Matthew Stafford, coming in at #31.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Dorian James

      Are guys poured it on kind of thick. And I love it. Home team baby!

    • johnhoien

      I’m glad they brought up the fact that he throws to undrafted guys & makes them look like game changers.. if Ben had Matavis Bryant last year… Add 7+ more TD’s .. This year he cracks the top 15.. & #7 brings home the 7th