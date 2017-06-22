Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Wants To See ‘Stud’ Martavis Bryant Available ‘All Year’

    By Matthew Marczi June 22, 2017 at 09:00 am


    When it comes to his relationship with wide receiver Martavis Bryant, for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the strain has never been as a result of what the young pass-catcher has done on the field, whether inside a stadium or at Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

    The former fourth-round draft pick has always been an impressive and dynamic talent with size, speed, catch radius, and even surprising short-area quickness. An injury and a learning curve kept him on the bench for the first six games of his career, but Roethlisberger made sure he stayed on the field once he caught a touchdown on his first pass.

    But he couldn’t do anything about getting him back on the field when it came to his suspensions for failed drug tests. And that—or more specifically the lies Bryant told to Roethlisberger and others about his drug use—put a strain on their relationship.

    The quarterback alluded to that when Bryant was first reinstated, saying that he would like to sit down and have a private talk with the wide receiver when he gets back to hash things out—and presumably that has already happened a while ago at this point.

    Roethlisberger recently talked about the wide receiver, among other topics, with Brian Bratko for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, telling the reporter that when it comes to Bryant, “I think it’s just proving to us he can be out there all season”, referring to his past troubles with the league. “We need him all year, so I think that’ll be big for us”.


    Bryant missed the entirety of the 2016 season—not to mention the first four games of the 2015 season—while suspended by the league for multiple failed drug tests. He was suspended indefinitely, and was only reinstated on the eve of the 2017 NFL Draft.

    But while he may be in some ways waiting to see what happens in that regard with Bryant, Roethlisberger has no reservations about what he has seen from the talented wide receiver back on the practice field.

    He told Bratko that “he looks like a stud, as usual”, in a comment that both compliments his current level of performance and indicates that he has always believed in the wide receiver’s talent and abilities. “We’re excited for him to be on the field this year and help us out”.

    Roethlisberger did note that “some of the stuff we put in last year he didn’t know about”, which goes without saying, and “remembering things that we had in before”, but a year off for anybody will do that to you. He has had time to reacclimate during OTAs and minicamp by now.

    I’m sure as fans we’re all excited to get our first glimpse of Bryant in an NFL game since the end of the 2015 season, even if that means the preseason.

    • dany

      This could be the first time (barring injuries of course, and Ben certainly can’t complain about those) Bryant is in all 16 games. Not a rookie anymore, not a suspended guy anymore, not a suspended guy with a minor knee injury anymore. He’s the key to home field advantage, they can get to the playoffs without him, perhaps even win the division, but HFA without Bryant is a pipe dream

      and as we all know, Ben and the whole team really needs that home field advantage

    • Brenton deed

      As someone else commented: he just seems like a young man/boy growing up. Hope so … hell …Ben did the same kind of stuff ( as most of us did). Of course if you were a nobody ( like me) nobody cares and gives you space to grow up.

    • Jacob

      If he continues to stay clean he can be an inspiration for many.

    • john bennett

      Mr. Bryant owes the Steelers and Us Fans all of last year and a very big contribution this year.You got talent? or you got weed? make your choice now.

    • Michael Conrad

      Well just a word of caution. MB or anyone who takes drugs is always a recovering drug user. The road is long and very hard to navigate. MB will need support of those around him and he will have it hard. I hope the best for him. I would say if he makes two years clean . The Steelers and the fans can feel lucky. Good luck MB . Its not about the plays put in last year or what he forgot . Its all about MB staying clean.

    • Michael Conrad

      Unless you walk in his shoes and you have taken drugs you have no idea what its like . Most people think they will try it and walk away very few do. He owns himself only. Football is a just a game not life.

    • john bennett

      Except for the fact that the Steelers drafted him and paid him a bunch of money to play football. That puts the onus on him to live up to adult expectations. No excuses.. You cashed the check, you’re obligated.

    • john bennett

      So you are advocating the NFL to be a drug rehab instead of a sport that makes productive players and coaches preform and backsliders should just be given the “oh well”?

    • george

      While I agree with what you said, I’m going to temper my expectations for MB. He is definitely a “stud” as far as his physical abilities go. I’m just wondering how a year off will affect his development with the route running.