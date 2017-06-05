Hot Topics

    Browns’ Coleman Sidelined By Injury To Start Off Critical Season

    BEREA, OH - MAY 13, 2016: Wide receiver Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns lines up at the line of scrimmage during rookie minicamp on May 13, 2016 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Corey Coleman

    By Matthew Marczi June 5, 2017 at 05:40 am


    The Bengals have gotten a bit of criticism after using a high first-round draft pick on a wide receiver with a lengthy injury history and questions about his long-term durability at the NFL level. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns’ own former first-round wide receiver is not having much better fortune when it comes to staying healthy in the NFL.

    Corey Coleman, whom the Browns selected with the 15th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has already dealt with a few injuries in his career, and is dealing with yet another one at the moment. While only one of those injuries—a foot injury—occurred during the regular season, it resulted in him missing six games.

    He also had an injury during the preseason, and is currently sidelined during OTAs after he “fell awkwardly last week in practice”, according to an article from the team’s website. The team has already said that they plan on holding him out of practice, perhaps until training camp.

    “That was a tough spill for him, a little tougher than I thought”, Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson said recently about the injury. “He’s making his way through. You know Corey, he wants to be back out there right now. I just think that now is a time that if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure that we take care of him so that we can get him back for our training camp. We will see how it all unfolds at the end”.

    This is an especially important season for Coleman after missing so much time during his rookie year, in which he was shown up by a former quarterback at the position who ended up earning himself a nice contract outside of the division. The Browns brought in Kenny Britt, but they will need their former first-round pick to be the top guy.


    “What’s most important is that we get him back”, Jackson went on to say. “He has demonstrated the ability that we are looking for. Obviously, he has got to do it in the game. There are no games right now. The most important thing for the whole football team is health. It is making sure that we can get everybody back when it really starts to count ready to play”.

    The Browns outside of the two aforementioned have a rather undistinguished group of wide receivers consisting primarily of second-year players after Cleveland bought the position in bulk during the 2016 NFL Draft. They will need at least one or two of those young players to step up this year as well.

    But the onus is on Coleman to become ‘the guy’. “That is what we drafted him for”, Jackson noted. “I’m sure he will do that”.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • capehouse

      Browns need all the help they can get to tank this season and get that top QB next year.

    • VaDave

      With Jackman at the helm and a good surrounding cast, I’m not so sure they need a top QB to make noise.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I really liked Coleman coming out of college. I am a fan of his talent. But he isn’t the biggest and strongest of built guys. That said, even though a foot injury for a WR automatically makes you hold your breath, I think he’ll be good to go come the regular season, assuming this latest injury wasn’t a compounding one to the previous.

      Personally, given the amount of cap space that the Browns still enjoy, and even though the hot scuttlebutt has surrounded Buffalo or Baltimore, I think Jeremy Maclin would be a great addition to this Browns squad. And if I’m the GM, I out-bid either of those franchises by as much as necessary, in order to make sure that Maclin signs with Cleveland. The weapons of Coleman, Britt, Maclin, and Njoku, would really help give the necessary firepower, to the young QB’s on the roster. When healthy, Maclin is a very good WR. And if you look at the depth chart outside of Britt and Coleman, it gets really scary – really fast for the Browns, if one of those two guys were to go down. Maclin is a really great hedge against that potentiality.