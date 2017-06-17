Browns Say Garrett Should Be Ready For Training Camp After Suffering Foot Sprain

The Cleveland Browns are expecting big things out rookie defensive end Myles Garrett during the 2017 season and it appears as though they’ve received some good news concerning his recently injured left foot.

According to a Saturday release by the Browns, Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has now been diagnosed with a sprained left foot, but is expected to be ready for the start of the team’s training camp next month.

Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain. He is expected to be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/CztLnHldkm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 17, 2017





Garrett injured his foot late in a practice this past week and it forced him to miss the Browns final mandatory minicamp session as a result. He was spotted wearing a walking boot in the Cleveland Airport on Friday and the Browns waited until he received a second opinion before providing their Saturday update on their first-round selection.

To be specific, the Browns announced on Saturday that Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist with OrthoCarolina, agreed with a diagnosis by team physician Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals that Garrett recently suffered a lateral left foot sprain.

Garrett hasn’t necessarily been fully healthy since being drafted by the Browns as he was also slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring.

Immediately after he was chosen first overall by the Browns, Garrett was asked which NFL quarterback he’d like to sack the most and without hesitation he named Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. His comments didn’t go unnoticed by a few of the Steelers offensive linemen and especially tackle Marcus Gilbert, who responded to Garrett over Twitter: “See you 9/10 big fella.”

The Steelers open their 2017 regular season on the road against the Browns and one can easily speculate that Garrett will get his first opportunity to get after Roethlisberger several times during that contest if he’s healthy.

With Garrett currently slowed with his left foot sprain, you have to wonder how much it will hinder him in his preparations for training camp. It will be interesting to see if he’s ultimately able to avoid being placed on the Browns Active PUP list once he arrives at the team’s facility in Berea late next month.