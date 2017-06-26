Bud Dupree Outworking Everyone During Offseason

I know we’ve written a lot about Bud Dupree’s offseason work ethic. But it’s worth repeating because I’m not sure any player on this Steelers’ team is working harder than him during the summer. Which is a high bar to clear.

Last week, Dupree went down to Georgia with Ryan Shazier to work out for Seth Minter of The Foot Doctor, a well-known agility and footwork trainer. This week, it looks like Dupree is back working with Chuck Smith, arguably the best pass rush trainer in the game. Smith posted this video of Dupree earlier this afternoon.

@bud_dupree 😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥To much Sauce! Speed Chop & Dip Rip #DrRush A post shared by Chuck Smith (@chucksmithtrainingsystems) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT





Dupree was spotted working with Smith back in March, too.

Dupree is entering a big year, one in which the Steelers will be counting on him to become their unquestioned best pass rusher. He’s seemingly taken that message to heart and worked his butt off during the summer. The last guy who wants to have an injury-marred, difficult season is Dupree.

I’m going to get a little hot take-ish here and pull a Babe Ruth. Call my shot now. Dupree is getting 12 sacks this season. That would make him the first Steeler to do it since LaMarr Woodley in 2009.

Even if you disagree, you should feel very excited about Dupree’s chances of making a large impact in 2017. Quarterbacks beware.