    Chris Boswell Booted From Penguins Game

    By Alex Kozora June 8, 2017 at 09:50 pm


    Don’t worry, he didn’t throw a catfish. But Chris Boswell somehow got booted out of tonight’s Penguins’ game, one where the home team thoroughly dominated.

    Boswell tweeted about it moments ago.


    The Steelers had a strong presence at tonight’s pivotal game. Almost the entire offensive line was in attendance. JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a clip of him at tonight’s game, Mike Tomlin wished the team good luck on Twitter, and of course Boswell, who was there for most of it.

    You have to love a team that supports another like the Steelers have done with the Pens. I fully endorse any and all players – especially kickers – getting a little rowdy at the game. I can only hope Colin Holba was with him to be shown the ropes of how this city operates. Rookies gotta learn.

    Hey, if this is the biggest offseason “drama” the team faces, it’s a pretty good summer.

    Go Pens.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • The Big Cheese

      There are no words. Thrown out of a hockey game? Gotta love it. Bozzilla!

    • Darth Blount 47

      This is what I wanted to see! The Steelers out in force at Game 5! I LOVE IT!

      The Stanley Cup will be in the house for Game 6 in Nashville, and NOT because of the Predators.

      Every other Stanley Cup winning Series for Pittsburgh has ALWAYS ended on the visitor ice. I see no reason why we shouldn’t make that 5 out of 5 times now… See the Cup, Grab the Cup, and bring that baby home to the ‘Burgh where it belongs!

      Crosby giving the business to Subban in the 1st, made my entire night! I swear he was saying to PK: “Quit hitting yourself… quit hitting yourself!”

    • GenericDisdain

      When you play against Pittsburgh, you play the whole Damn City. Let’s Go Pens

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      One way to ingratiate yourself to the fandom of Steeler Nation. It was so unlike taking out a paper dispenser. Love me some J Reed though…couldn’t resist

    • deuce_seven

      The legend grows…

    • Boss

      Roger Goodell announces that Steelers PK Chris Boswell has been suspended 5 games for banging on glass…Additionally Steelers OLB James Harrison has been suspended 3 games just because…

    • dany

      He’s got nothing on Jeff Reed still

    • mlawry0169

      With the “O” line video, i didnt notice Alejandro Villanueva, that’s a bad thing.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Who says Penguins can’t fly?

    • Aj Gentile

      Could have been worse. He could have been screaming “Don’t you know who I am? I’m the Wizard of Boz!” on the way out.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Just so long as he wasn’t kicking the glass; I’m okay with it.

    • walter

      LOL watch DeCastro in that gif