Chris Boswell Booted From Penguins Game

Don’t worry, he didn’t throw a catfish. But Chris Boswell somehow got booted out of tonight’s Penguins’ game, one where the home team thoroughly dominated.

Boswell tweeted about it moments ago.

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017





The Steelers had a strong presence at tonight’s pivotal game. Almost the entire offensive line was in attendance. JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a clip of him at tonight’s game, Mike Tomlin wished the team good luck on Twitter, and of course Boswell, who was there for most of it.

You have to love a team that supports another like the Steelers have done with the Pens. I fully endorse any and all players – especially kickers – getting a little rowdy at the game. I can only hope Colin Holba was with him to be shown the ropes of how this city operates. Rookies gotta learn.

Hey, if this is the biggest offseason “drama” the team faces, it’s a pretty good summer.

Go Pens.