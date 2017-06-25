Hot Topics

    Chris Hubbard Rated Among Best Backup Tackles Last Season

    By Matthew Marczi June 25, 2017 at 09:00 am


    It would seem to be a painful experience for some were they forced to acknowledge a positive performance from Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. While the former undrafted free agent did not have the most successful career leading up to the 2016 season, he began to change the discussion around himself and his future through his play during the year.

    After spending time in training camp and the preseason playing all five positions along the offensive line, Hubbard was thrown into action a few games into the season after Marcus Gilbert suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for a few games.

    It was in the same game that Ryan Harris, whom the Steelers signed to compete for the starting job at left tackle, with the consolation prize being to serve as the swing tackle, saw brief action replacing Gilbert, but landing on injured reserve after the fact.

    With Harris out of the picture, the onus was on Hubbard to step up and fill in, and he did so, playing admirably while starting over the course of three games. The biggest knock against him in that span was a holding penalty that negated a touchdown, but it looked like an official jumping the gun when the pass-rusher slipped.

    I spent time breaking down some of the action from the games that Hubbard started, and I came away a lot more impressed with what he did than I was expecting going in. While I noticed improvement during the preseason, there was a bad taste in my mouth from the last two preseasons, during which he struggled so much I figured he would miss the cut.


    But he has stuck around now for three years, earning a restricted free agent tender that the Steelers signed him to this offseason. And I say earned because he did earn it, in my opinion. He played well enough to show that he is capable of being a backup at right tackle with the flexibility to play all positions.

    Pro Football Focus evidently agreed, as they had him rated highly among backup tackles during the 2016 season, placing third behind Cyrus Kouandjio and Ty Nsekhe of Buffalo and Washington, respectively, though it would be ‘formerly’ in the case of the former.

    Mileage will vary greatly with this type of thing, but PFF’s grading reaffirms how I viewed Hubbard when I watched him start. Feel free to revisit the film review article that I wrote up for ‘Mother’ Hubbard following the Patriots game in the regular season.

    After Gilbert returned, the Steelers continued to use Hubbard extensively as a tackle-eligible. While it’s true that they were lacking at tight end, they didn’t have to do that. They did so because they liked what he was able to do.

    • 6 ring circus

      After bashing the guy when he deserved to be bashed, I’m going to praise the guy when he deserves some praised. He did well all in all last year when called upon. It was a breath of fresh air from a guy who had been stinking it up. Thanks ol’ mother Hubbard.

    • Jacob

      Good job Chris. And good job Mike Munchak for once again getting the most out of your players.

    • RickM

      Not sure how many times he was released in the past (2?). But it’s great to see his development and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in 2018. I hope we’re able to retain him, but who knows. There seems a decent chance he could become an NFL starter somewhere.

    • Jaybird

      I’ll give him some credit as a back up , but I would not want to see Chris as a starter for any period of time. I’m much higher on Finney, who I think could be a starter one day. But overall you got to be pretty stoked about the the this O line as a whole. Best unit from staters down to back ups that I have ever seen – that includes some great lines in the 90’s.