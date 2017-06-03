Hot Topics

    A Closer Look At Ben Roethlisberger’s Road Struggles: Part 1

    By Sean McKaveney June 3, 2017 at 03:50 pm


    In this two-part study, I first take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s statistical performance at home vs on the road from 2014-2016; then, in part 2, I tried to find some possible explanations for the great disparity in his quality of play by looking at the opponents he faced.

    Specifically in this first article, I wanted to see if Roethlisberger performed worse across the board when he was away from Heinz Field, rather than looking exclusively at his QB rating or TD/INT ratio (spoiler alert: he did). This article is a little stats and charts heavy because I wanted to get some of the raw numbers out there before discussing possible explanations.

    In part 2, I chart opponents’ win percentages, various defense-specific rankings of home/away opponents, sacks, and weather conditions, in hopes of finding a possible explanation for Roethlisberger’s poor numbers.

    QB Rating

    Earlier this year, Mathew Marczi wrote about how, from 2014-2016, Roethlisberger has the BEST QB rating in the NFL when playing at home (111.5), while also having the fifth WORST rating of any QB when on the road (85.1). I charted his year-to-year home/away rating below:


    TDs/INTs

    The difference between Roethlisberger’s home and away TD/INT numbers is another stat that has been frequently discussed. It’s worth noting that his interceptions per year are fairly similar, even when considering that he played 2 more road games in 2016 than he did home games. However, this obviously makes his smaller TD pass numbers even more surprising. Below is a chart of his year-to-year performance in these categories.

    • 2014: 8 Home Games, 8 Away Games
    • 2015: 6 Home Games, 6 Away Games
    • 2016: 6 Home Games, 8 Away Games

    Attempts and Completions Per Game

    As you can see from the charts below, Roethlisberger averages roughly 3 fewer attempts and completions per game when on the road compared to when at home, which might be a partial contributing factor for his lower road TD numbers. However, this fact also makes his interception stats more surprising because, with fewer attempts per game, he probably should also have fewer INTs:

    Yards/Attempt and Yards/Game

    Lastly, the difference between Roethlisberger’s Home and Away Yards/Game imply that he is less aggressive throwing the ball downfield in road games. Given that he only averages about 3 fewer completions, it is surprising that he throws for nearly 66 fewer yards per game when on the road. His yards/attempt also support the conclusion that he is less aggressive in away games:

    About the Author

    Sean McKaveney
    Sean McKaveney is currently a student at the UCLA School of Law and was formerly the starting Quarterback and Team Captain for Claremont McKenna College, a Top 10 Liberal Arts school in Los Angeles. Although he grew up in Southern California, Sean was raised as a diehard Steelers fan by his father, a Pittsburgh native. The Steelers are undefeated in games that Sean has attended.
    • Steve Johnson

      I wish he would focus more on his poor performance on the road in 2016 than talking about his teammates in the media.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Yeah calling out bell for not being at camp is a little BS

    • RickM

      That’s a load. Tuitt is showing up at camp after surgery. Bell should be there on the sidelines as well given the money he wants. Roethlisberger has every right to suggest a twice-suspended RB looking for a major financial deal should be there to support his teammates.

    • RickM

      The fault primarily lies with Roethlisberger. We all know that. But the O-line needs to step it up a little on the road as well. They’ve allowed almost 50% more sacks on the road the last two years (22 road sacks versus 15 at home). I don’t know if the ‘road hurries’ count is up the same amount. Either way, Roethlisberger needs to get better and the O-line needs to duplicate the great protection they give him at Heinz Field.

    • Matt Priem

      I thought this was really noticeable last year, more than in years past, and it’s why I give some credence to the possibility of Big Ben retiring sooner than later. His road stats look just like you would expect from a guy who wishes he could spend more time with his family.

    • derp_diggler

      Nice work. This is a question I hope they find the answer for, because they are going to need to win on the road if they are to add to the Lombardi trophy total. I look forward to the second part of this article.

    • FATCAT716

      I do believe healthy weapons will help tremendously as well as a healthy line

    • derp_diggler

      Healthy weapons yes, but the right kind of weapons, specifically physical weapons that can impose their will on a defense. To me this was lacking, especially on the road where the crowd noise makes audibling down by the goal line difficult.

    • RickM

      The 2016 decline is absolutely red zone-related. We had the same personnel playing at home and on the road. Yet we had a 72% red zone success rate at home (2nd best in the league) and only a 36% success rate on the road (4th worst in the NFL). I think that’s the biggest discrepancy in the team’s history. Roethlisberger and Haley just have to figure out what happened in the red zone when away from Heinz Field.

    • VaDave

      Wow.. talk about a damning stat… I read an article somewhere this week that alluded to us being more run centric when we are on the road. This means that in practice, they are using more practice reps on rushing plays, which might be a reason or a contributing factor. You are what you practice. Thanks for your posts on this thread. Very informative.

    • Alan Tman

      ON an airplane they tell you to put your own air mask on before you can worry about anyone elses. This year besides TE Ben is the weakest part of the offense.

    • dany

      And if only it was that. If he was talking about minicamp, or worse training camp, then it would have some legs

    • RickM

      Thanks Dave. The ‘more run centric on the road’ theory is interesting. They should be able to easily watch all their plays within the 20 at home and on the road to see what the run/pass ratio was in each location. There’s never been this kind of discrepancy before so something should jump out at them in their 2016 RZ review.

    • RickM

      Lol, sure. We’re stacked everywhere on Offense, but ultimately we need a QB who can take advantage of this receiving group. Roethlisberger will handle that. You’re spoiled. If you would prefer guys like Flacco, Dalton, etc., they’re all yours.

    • lyke skywalker

      The discrepancy in numbers is pretty startling. Did not realize that away games were that bad, stat-wise.

      On the positive side, even small improvements could lead to better outcomes. There is room for improvement.

    • J Jones

      Getting paid a ton to be a diva-in-decline