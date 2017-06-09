Hot Topics

    Coaching Staff’s Passion Part Of What Makes Steelers Great

    By Alex Kozora June 9, 2017 at 08:30 am


    When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you think about two elements: success and stability. A one family ownership. Three head coaches since 1969. And six sparkling Lombardi’s standing tall in the facility.

    For the present, part of what makes this organization so strong aren’t just the big names in the coaching staff. It’s the assistants. There’s rare continuity there, names who have been on staff longer than their head coach. That tenure matches their passion, too.

    Wrapping up an interview with Missi Matthews over on the team site, defensive line coach John Mitchell was asked if he was excited to get to training camp in Latrobe. His answer turned him positively giddy, with energy and excitement he might not have had since playing for Bear Bryant at Alabama.

    “I love training camp,” he told Matthews. I can’t wait. I wish we could go today. When you love something that you do, it’s not a job. I look forward to going to training camp because you’re in an environment where it’s football 24/7. And that’s it. And when players realize the same thing, we’re only up there for about three weeks, 25 days, you can get so much done. You got them isolated, you got them around the clock. I love training camp.”

    Maybe that’s why Mitchell keeps coming back to football and the Steelers. He hinted at retiring after the previous core group of guys left. Chiefly: Aaron Smith, Brett Keisel, and Casey Hampton. In 2009, he told The New York Times, he had maybe five years left.


    From The Times.

    “When this current group of guys with the Steelers leave, I’m going with them,” he said — and he and his wife, Joyce, plan to move back to Birmingham, where he can finally use the four Alabama game tickets he never gave up, and enjoy the results of his pioneering efforts.”

    Eight years later, Mitchell is still here. A wholly new group. Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, and Javon Hargrave. But Mitchell is bringing the same passion and drive to coach them up and make them current stars or budding ones.

    He isn’t the only one. Mike Tomlin coaxed Richard Mann out of a brief retirement to lead the wide receivers. Mann has been coaching wide receivers two years longer than Tomlin has been alive, a thought so crazy sounding I had to triple-check it. Anyone who has played under him has gushed about what he brings to the table, helping to mold Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, and take Antonio Brown’s game to new heights.

    Mike Munchak went back to his roots to become the Steelers’ offensive line coach after the Tennessee Titans fired him from his head coaching perch. Munchak played guard at the league’s highest level and shares his player’s perspective. There’s an element of respect the team’s previous coach didn’t have.

    Listening to Munchak in a clinic he gave last month, that passion was evident. He stressed showing clips of his players using their drills in-game, in order to show – not tell – why it matters and why every practice rep needs to be taken seriously.

    James Daniel probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves for helping to mold Heath Miller. After all, Daniel was the only TE coach Miller had his entire pro career. There’s Randy Fichtner, who along with Todd Haley, has helped evolve Ben Roethlisberger’s game and James Saxon, a youngster in Steelers’ tenure but not in his overall coaching resume. Throw in the young bucks of the group, Carnell Lake, Joey Porter, and Jerry Olsavaky and it’s a solid group.

    Mainly, I think about the first names mentioned: Mitchell, Mann, Munchak, and Daniel. Fantastic careers; playing, coaching, or both. The Steelers are deepest at wide receiver. This group of five offensive linemen is arguably the best group the franchise has ever had. The defensive line turned over three great players in their franchise, replacing them all in short order without missing a beat.

    Their stories that have been told. Mitchell in that 2009 article and Munchak’s name is mentioned time and time again when the line is referenced. But I still don’t believe they’re given the credit they deserve. Not just for their expertise but passion they bring to the table. It’s infectious and in that room, they are the building blocks.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • john bennett

      Great article Alex, the patience and continuity very much make the Steelers so successful through the years. Most of the players on this team have only had one coach throughout their entire careers once they left college. That has to be a big plus. Look at teams that change coaching staffs on a regular basis and you are looking at teams in the bottom half of the league.

    • george

      Did you leave Danny Smith out because ST coach is more akin to a coordinator position? I would thik it is more like a position coach due to the amount of technical coaching it requires.

    • Alex Kozora

      I did because I still consider it a coordinator. Broader group of guys you’re coaching.

    • AndyR34

      Wonderful article, Alex! I so agree with your perspective on the coaching staff. BTW, way to get a picture of Missi in the article. Going to see her at TC? 🙂

    • Alex Kozora

      Haha, I wouldn’t count on it.

    • srdan

      I just watched the Daniels interview. Really well spoken guy. And he actually answered the questions. Most interviews in sports are guys not listening to the question and giving a canned answer. He seems very intense.

      Danny Smith interviews I love. the product on the field I’m not so fond of.

      Mitchel is probably my favorite on the staff. Did you guys know he was teh first black player to play at Alabama? And the second was Ozzie Newsome who Mitch recruited. Mitch has been here for 23 years.

      I love the Butler interviews. Can’t help but think of Al Bundy. But he gives it straight.

      Richard Mann…I’ll miss that guy. As an interviewee and most of all as a coach. Talk about making wine from water there for a while.

      Munchak might actually be the best coach on the team for the group he teaches.

    • CP72

      I think you can tell good coaching by the guys that aren’t suppose make it that become contributors. It’s easier to turn guys with some pedigree into players. It’s the UDFA types that you can make into NFL players that shows coaching chops.

      Mitchell:
      LT Walton and Maxey are guys that have turned into reasonable depth. Neither came in with much (if any) expectations.

      Munch:
      AV, Finney, and Hubbard…this is some real coaching here. AV has become a top 10 tackle. Finney would start for 80 percent of the teams in the league. Walton has become a solid player that’s nice to have to fill out an O-line depth chart.

      Richard Mann took a pretty non-disrupt group last year and got as much as you could reasonably expect out of them. AB is one of the all-time great draft finds.

      Alex is right. This is a talented staff. For my money though the top spot comes to down to Mitchell, Mann, and Munch. If I was forced to pick one it would have to be Munch.

    • Alex Kozora

      Good way to look at it, CP. I think most people would choose Munchak, too.

    • Alex Kozora

      Which Daniels interview did you watch?