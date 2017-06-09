DeAngelo Williams To Embark On Wrestling Career

DeAngelo Williams appears to be moving on with life’s work. He’s taking an interesting path though, joining Impact Wrestling.

From CBS Sports.

“Williams is expected to enter the ring at Impact’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on July 2 in Orlando, Florida. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Williams will compete alongside Moose in a tag team match against Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.”

“Moose,” by the way, is former NFL offensive linemen Quinn Ojinnaka so it’s all in the family.

Williams has always been a big Pro Wrestling fan and a presence on TV. He’s starred in commercials and a one-time guest on The Talking Dead last season. Wrestling has been a big part of the Steelers’ locker room with several players attending matches and years ago, Ben Roethlisberger and his offensive line participating in a match.





Good times, good times.

This, of course, should close the book on Williams’ NFL career and any lingering questions about a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was apparently no market for a 34 year old running back, that’s no surprise, so Williams is moving on.

With his charismatic personality, he should have no problem finding a home elsewhere. In wrestling, on TV, heck, maybe as an analyst someday.

If this is the end of his career, which seems certain, he finishes it with 1730 carries, 8096 yards, and 61 rushing touchdowns. Out of Memphis, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2006 draft. He spent nine years with Carolina. Signed in 2015 by the Steelers, he led the league with 11 rushing touchdowns.