Devil’s Advocate: Bigger Role Sooner – JuJu Or Sutton

Topic: Who will play a bigger role on offense or defense sooner: wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, or cornerback Cameron Sutton?

When it comes to the Steelers’ 2017 rookie draft class, it would be hard to say that they are in a position to be as impactful as last year’s group, but then again, they no doubt played more than many expected that they would initially as well.





While it was clear that Javon Hargrave would have a chance to earn a starting role early, it was less obvious for their other young rookies. Fast forward a year, and it is not obvious that any of the team’s top three picks will have a starting job at the beginning, or even at the end, of their rookie year.

T.J. Watt, however, figures to play some, regardless of whether or not he enters the starting lineup. But what about JuJu Smith-Schuster, their second-round wide receiver, or Cameron Sutton, the cornerback in the third round?

It’s entirely and realistically possible that one or both of them begins the season as a starter. But it’s also entirely and realistically possible that neither of them are in the starting lineup by the end of their rookie season.

In Smith-Schuster’s case, his best chance of contributing as early as possible would figure to be through the slot, where he has been given a lot of work. Not that this is news, of course, but compare that to the amount of work that Sutton has gotten in the slot as a cornerback, which is where he would be most likely to start.

Of course, we haven’t even gotten to training camp, so there is plenty of time for things to change. Sutton is the more polished player of the two from a pure football player’s perspective, and has an excellent head for the game. One might also be inclined to think that the current starting slot receiver is better than the current starting slot corner, which would make it more likely for the latter to be replaced.

