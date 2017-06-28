Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Going 4-Wide

    By Matthew Marczi June 28, 2017 at 07:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Would it be a smart strategy for the Steelers to make four-receiver sets a statistically significant package in terms of snaps?

    If you read our interview two days about with Demarcus Ayers by Ron Lippock, you may have noticed that he mentioned that he believes the Steelers are going to run more four-receiver sets in 2017. This is not something that they have ever done with great frequency, at least that I can recall, but they may have never been so well-stocked at the position, either.


    So the question becomes whether or not it is a smart thing to do. Because it is something that they have used for sparsely over the years, there is little data to work with, and I intend to break down some of our hard data on this point at a later date, now that it’s out that they may legitimately plan to do this.

    But what I do recall off-hand is that they didn’t have very much success when they did use this package. And when I meant they didn’t have much success, I mean that I recall the production being pretty bad. Like, don’t even bother doing it.

    While there is a certain advantage of putting four of your best pass-catchers on the field, it has the major disadvantage of illustrating your intentions, and allowing your opponent to better match up with you. Even if you intend to run the ball, a cornerback is generally a more favorable matchup over a wide receiver.

    But the fact of the matter is that our data set is limited due to sample size, and they are going to have talent on the field this year like they may have never had before. It’s not going to become their base package, but a handful of snaps a game with this set could do some damage. I’m quite curious to see it, personally.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • steelburg

      You said it at the end of the article, a handful a game in the 4 wide package is all I’m realistically expecting. If you have ever watched Ben you know that if this set is run consistently Ben will eventually go big play hunting like he always does and he will open himself up to get hurt. So a handful a game is what I would like to see.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think it’s definitely something they should try using (obviously if it fails miserable, stop using it). It has potential to be really special for 3 reasons IMO.
      1) Our WR talent is diverse and impressive. Speed guys, shifty guys, tough guys, best WR in league guys.

      2) OL is very good in both pass pro and run blocking, especially run blocking in space.

      3) Bell is an incredible receiving threat, but more importantly, runs really well out of shotgun. 36% of his runs were from shotgun (I do think that’s highest % in league for primary ball carriers). His stat line from shotgun was 94 carries 503 yards 66 receptions for 534 yards.

    • Jacob

      It’s certainly worth trying, with the quality of receivers they have.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I agree. You run it too often, and Ben will stop taking the quick read and look for the bigger play, it’s just what he does. But on a limited basis, I think he’ll stick to the plan and be ok. He does well with their RPO plays, that’s the kind of stuff I’d expect to see out of 4WR sets.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not much of a arguement counter arguement here from the article. maybe if you want to flesh it out more.

      as for me. if bryant ab, rogers and juju are on the field in a 4 wide set then someone should be able to get open.

      we used to run 4 catcher sets. with ab, sanders, heath and say redman. just werent specifically all receivers.

    • RickM

      The whole topic confuses me as to effectiveness. Logically I think, ‘if it worked well teams would use it more and they don’t’. But then I read “Sporting Charts” receiver-formation stats. They chart this every year and in 2016 they show Roethlisberger with a 76 rating with 2 receivers sets, an 84 rating with 3 receivers and a 114 rating with 4 receivers. His rating is significantly higher every year when the limited 4-wide formation is used according to this site. So I don’t honestly know what to think. In the end, you guys decipher things properly so I’ll trust in your judgement.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s interesting. It could be that there is a difference in what’s being counted as “4 WR” sets? i.e. on group is only counting with 4 guys that play the WR position are on the field, the other is counting when there are any 4 players split out (i.e. RB or TE split out)?

    • RickM

      I have no idea, possibly. It is beyond my football intelligence as to how their calculation was done (don’t mind admitting it). The Patriots by the way are 91 in 2, 100 in 3 and 68 in 4

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I honestly don’t see why they wouldn’t explore more 4-wide sets with the talent they have. They can put Juju and Eli inside and Juju is really playing the TE position in some regards. They could also run 4-wide with Bell out wide and make the lineup harder to cover.

    • falconsaftey43

      Could also just be a sample size thing. Can’t honestly remember the Steelers running it at all last year, so maybe the only did it once or twice. Will be interesting to see Marczi’s breakdowns for sure.

    • Andrew Norwood

      I could see it being used some if JuJu is effective as a blocker. Basically lined up as a flex TE. It’s not like Green was a great blocker, and had he been healthy he would’ve been used in a lot of 11 personnel. That’s the dilemma of the 11 personnel. If the guys are all around TEs like Heath and Witten were, neither the run or pass game suffers. They’re good at everything. But then you have the Matt Spaeths and Ladarius Greens on opposite ends of the spectrum. If you’re calling the D on the other side, you are plenty aware that Spaeth is a glorified guard.

    • VaDave

      I’m thinking that when you have a QB that prefers his WRs to be “College” open, it’s a recipe for disaster. Ben would get killed. Sure, once in a while I’m ok with it. A steady diet, not so much.

    • RickM

      Yes, the sample size could be the factor. It’s dated now, but back in 2013 PFF had the league average at only 1.43% of the time, with one team at 15% (Arizona). But they either don’t chart it anymore or I can’t find it. Either way, it’s small as you say.

    • Rob H

      I think you bring up good points with the diversity of the receivers, there are just so many ways they could vary the routes and who runs them that would totally eff with defenses. I also love the thought of this O-line and Bell being able to run the ball in space against smaller defenses. Hell, even Conner’s style of hitting the hole quickly with power could work really well. I love the idea of him being eight yards into the defense with a head of steam against Db’s.
      I agree they shouldn’t (and I don’t think they will) overuse it, but I would definitely like to see it employed more than a handful of times per game, depending on the matchup and situation, of course.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah could be. Don’t want him standing around back there too much. But really, guys should be able to get wide open. Can run so many route combos, to scheme open those quick throws based on pre-snap reads (get’s easier to do the more spread out everyone is). Hot reads vs. the blitz etc. I’d like to see it some. Maybe like 10% of the time, something like that. Obviously less if it’s not working.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I mean there is a reason college football has gone this route with the spread. It removes defenders from the box, so it’s easier to run on. It spaces everything more, so it’s more “iso ball.” I’m really interested in seeing it tried. It’s not done in the NFL much, but at one point neither was 3 WR sets. Worth a shot. Jet’s have been running it a ton last 2 years because they have not TEs, so probably a lot of tape out there of them showing what not to do in a 4WR set haha.

    • falconsaftey43

      football outsiders had league at 2.6% this year. Jets largest by far at 33% cuz they don’t have any TEs. And they’re just bad anyway.

    • JohnB

      I don’t mind when they go 4-wide. In fact I’m all for it. I just don’t like when they do it on 3rd and 1 when they have the best back in the league.

    • Ward Holder

      Actually, I’ve been drooling over this possibility since the draft. Since they’re going to have a lot of receivers on the roster, why not do it? AB and Bryant outside, JuJu and whoever on the inside, with Bell coming out of the backfield. Mix it up – they already occasionally put AB in the slot to try to shake him free. Bryant and DHB/Coates on the outside running go routes, JuJu and AB and Bell running intermediate, at most single covered or in zone. Both safeties gone to help deep, or AB on a safety. I at least want to see what comes from that. They’ve been stockpiling receivers – and at this point they have some of their best playmaking talent at that position. Why not see what they’ve got? And yes, I’m hoping to see them do it against the Pats, and force them into attempting to cover someone with Chung.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I know it’s not technically going 4-wide, but I like the idea of seeing more 3-wide sets where Bell splits out wide pre-snap. It’s a good way to read the defense, and if Ben sees something he doesn’t like, he can call a run instead, or at least keep Bell close for pass protection.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’m fine with the Steelers employing the 4 wide look more often this year. I believe it gives you the ability to get your best offensive weapons in the field. I think the proficiency of the offensive line allows you to run 10 personnel. I would specifically cite the ability of both tackles to handle outside rushers 1 on 1. Ben should have no problem identifying blitzes and/or mismatches pre-snap. Not to mention the ability of Le’Veon Bell in pass pro and as a checkdown. And it of course gives the defense more to prepare for. I don’t think it should become the backbone of the offense, but I do think there is a place for it on THIS team.

    • Charles Mullins

      What does the data say?

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Brilliant idea to go 4 wide! But DHB is your best blocker. JuJu is next I guess. Even Wheaton was a very willing blocker and he’s gone. Now if Bryant, with his size, could try to block a little better it would be very interesting . Even Coates could help.

      I mention blocking because running out of that formation could be very successful. And if Bryant and others block better, we could see more screens go for huge gains.

      That’s the key. If they block better, they will run better. The opponents will have to respect the run. Thus, it truly opens up the passing game and even the big play potential.

      I would love to see it more often. If they cannot block on the outside, they should forget about it.

    • steelburg

      I agree.

    • Jaybird

      Matthew didn’t the Steelers run quite a bit of 4 wide with Tommy Gun Maddox in the early 2000’s . I know it was a while back but I thought I rember they ran it way more than they ever have back then . Please Correct me if wrong.

    • Steve

      Is that the year Arizona had 3 QB’s go down? Arians was Great for that and was the reason for his departure from the Steelers.

    • john bennett

      If Ben doesn’t go school yard and try the deep shot every time 4 wide is a threat to every D in the league. It’s a pick your poison choice that can be very effective.

    • CP72

      Got red paint….you paint the barn red.

      You got 7 talented wide receivers…you get as many on the field as possible.

    • Boots

      There have been times when they used 4 War’s. In ’95 they did with Thigpen, Charles Johnson, Ernie Mills and Kordell. Chan Gailey and Mularkey both had that package I believe, and there was also the Tommy Gunn fiasco in ’03, but I think Heath was a huge reason why it hasn’t seen much use since then. I have no problem with it as far as creating possible mismatches and different looks.

    • Larry Kraus

      Sounds like the run and shoot offense used by warren moon to me. It puts a lot of pressure on the QB. I always liked it but there’s a greater chance of the QB getting hurt if it’s used to much.