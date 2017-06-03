Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Immediate Impact For T.J. Watt

    By Matthew Marczi June 3, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Is T.J. Watt going to have a significant role in the outside linebacker rotation immediately?

    The Steelers have used three picks in the first round on the outside linebacker position now in the past five drafts. One of them is starting, one of them just signed elsewhere in free agency after failing to catch on here, and the third is, of course, just beginning his career.


    The third is T.J. Watt, and he has only been playing the position four two seasons, but he certainly looks to be a player with enormous potential. Yet they don’t have a starting job open, behind James Harrison and the other first-rounder still with the team, Bud Dupree.

    When Dupree was drafted, he was getting a good number of snaps right off the bat. He even had a sack in each of his first two games, and four in the first half of the season, but he didn’t record another one that year.

    Since, of course, he has continued to develop, and he recorded four and a half sacks in the final four games of the regular season when healthy. He also hardly came off the field, and Mike Tomlin sounded like he wants that to be the plan going forward.

    So Watt isn’t going to have an opening on the left side, but Harrison isn’t going to be playing every down, even if he started to do that at the end of the year. He will get tired—that happened last year as well when he started logging full snaps.

    There will be an opening for playing time. But will it go to Watt? Given that they gave it to Dupree, it would seem a reasonable enough assumption. He is the heir apparent, after all, and they will want to get him on the field.

    But they are in a better position now than when they brought Dupree in, so he won’t have to play right away if he’s not ready. Anthony Chickillo spent about half of the last season starting, and he was the only outside linebacker in the league last year who played a significant amount of snaps without missing a tackle.

    It’s certainly possible that Watt gets a good amount of playing time early, but it really hinges on his readiness. They have reserves like Chickillo and Arthur Moats who can absorb the snaps, so they don’t have to rush him.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Lambert58

      James will start at the beginning with Watt filling in. By the end of the season, it will be the opposite.

    • RickM

      It would be a deep disappointment if Watt can’t beat out Chickillo right off the bat.

    • Big White

      He’ll most definitely see some snaps somewhere in the middle of the field. May just be a play or two a game, but don’t forget the great pass rushing ability that we lose in Timmons. One of the better blitzing MLB’s over the last decade. Not sure if the Steelers love/frown on Watt’s coverage, but he could be of instant value up the middle. I still see Moats with snaps as well at OLB.

    • Boots

      Do you give him lots of work early and risk him hitting the wall like Dupree did, or do you bring him along slowly and hope he develops like last year’s crop? Either way he needs to contribute this year. I tend to lean towards the latter personally, but it’ll be interesting to see how he’s handled.

    • blue

      So basically Chick is looking better than Watt.

    • Bastiat

      I agree. However I’m excited to see how good Chickillo can be when 100% healthy. He played injured most of last season. The surprise of this off season could be the emergence of Chickillo.

    • Big Joe

      Like you said, he’ll get a lot of snaps early on because he’s already familiar with many of the tasks he’ll have to execute. But, I fully expect him to be the starter later in the year. This will also serve to refresh JH for any late season push or to cover down for injuries. “Having an impact” can be viewed in many ways outside of sacks made so I’m hopeful.

    • Big Joe

      From where in the article did you draw that conclusion?

    • Dshoff

      I think they should use Harrison in the opposite way that they used him last year. Last year they saved him for the last half of the season. This year they should use him a lot in the first half and let Watt come along slowly, hoping he takes most of the snaps later in the year.

    • Steelsmoke

      We need more data. How does TJ play with pads / preseason. How does Chick look. Hopefully they use players to thier strengths and packages accordingly . Play Harrison as needed. Early start rest middle strong Finnish as situational rusher. Stairway to seven.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m starting to believe TJ will be a pleasant surprise! I’m beginning to have good feelings about him in the sense of him having a better rookie season than his brother, JJ.