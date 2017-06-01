Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Most Important Jump From Year-2 Guys

    By Matthew Marczi June 1, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Which second-year player are the Steelers most counting on to take a significant step forward this season?

    It’s not all that uncommon that the Steelers might have several players entering their second seasons in which are placed high expectations. It is incredibly uncommon for them to have three such second-year players who also played critical roles in their first seasons.


    With Artie Burns, Sean Davis, and Javon Hargrave all earning starting roles last year, the defense was able to integrate into its new future at an accelerated rate, but it was not without growing pains. The rookies may have played reasonably well, but they must be even better going forward. Which one of them do they require the most from this season? I will make the case for each in order.

    The greatest burden is on the shoulders of Burns because it is he upon whom rests the hope of converting to more of a man coverage scheme. He is to be their top guy, who defends their top opponents. And beyond that, there is a significant drop off from him to his backups. And he also has the most room to improve as a tackler.

    Davis, on the other hand plays a more versatile role in the defense a moving piece, and the Steelers had as much or more issues defending passes between the hash marks compared to outside. That is Davis’ domain, and will be even more so without Lawrence Timmons.

    But Hargrave is the only one of the three to play an important role in the pass rush, and Hargrave in particular is the only one who offers the interior pass rush that the Steelers have been missing for so long. The proof is in the pudding. He was able to sack Tom Brady last year in the playoffs. That is what they need to be able to do to beat a team like New England. The shortest path to the quarterback is up the middle, and it may be the only pass for rhythm passers who get the ball out so quickly.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • Bryant Eng

      Frankly, reading this article has me pretty excited about the Steelers’ defense. The Patriots added a few known commodities in Gilmore and Ealy (although Ealy is still only 25), and I don’t think that Rivers will be able contribute immediately. However, the Steelers will be adding Heyward, Watt (who will see 20-50/55% of game-day snaps), potentially 16 games of Dupree, and what ever improvement !THREE! defensive starters (Davis, Burns, Hargrave) add. In a sneaky way, they have also bolstered the secondary depth by adding four new players: Sutton, Golson, Sensabaugh and Stafford – who can play dime back. By the way, this was a defense that ranked 12th last year – would anyone be surprised to see this team finish in the top 5-7 defensively and 1-3 offensively?

    • Steve Johnson

      In order – Javon Hargrave, Artie Burns and then Sean Davis. They need more consistency from Hargrave this year and Artie Burns as well. If all three can take a step forward, the Defense should be fine. Injuries and Suspensions is the main reasons that team hasn’t been able to Hoist #7. Poor Coaching, Game Planning and not prepared to beat the teams they should have beaten has been a huge factor as well.

    • Steve Johnson

      Don’t forget about Brian Allen, CB out of Utah. I’m hoping he makes the team as well.

    • Big White

      Absolutely right about Hargrave and pressure up the middle. If i were the Steelers i’d run a version of the 4-6 where Shazier & Vince can line up over the center or guard. Bust that seam to pieces and make these 3 step drops a clusterf____.

    • Bryant Eng

      If the Steelers were playing Central Catholic next week, I would agree, but since they are playing NFL talent, I would strongly advise against ever doing this unless the Lord Christ himself commands it.

    • Bryant Eng

      I hope he makes the team as well, but I do not expect him to make any meaningful contributions this season. It’s going to be hard though – will William Gay get cut? I’m really hoping we can hide someone on IR so we can start the year with 7 CBs on the roster.

    • Sam Clonch

      I think we’ll see a lot more pressure applied from the outside this year in Dupree and as Watt develops, so I don’t see Javon as being the most important. Gotta be Burns. He wasn’t BAD last year, but if he could be a top 15 CB, it would go a LOOONG way!

    • VaDave

      You should see more consistency out of Hargrave as there should be some depth where he can get a breather. I did see a post on a different thread that based on stats, the defense was actually better ( slightly) with McCullers on the field. I know, that’s hard to believe.

    • VaDave

      I agree, I like the way this defense is coming together, and Burns is going to have to be the one that needs to step it up. The whole defense on the whole was not that bad with the exception of 3 or 4 really bad outings. Unfortunately,

    • Ace

      Gotta be Artie who the PS are counting on to make the jump. Davis can be hid a little bit because of the position he play, Hargrave was a third rounder who played pretty well, but the team has to be looking at the most improvement coming from their first rounder. He may be on an island more this year, thus they must expect him to improve and show the ability to handle it. Think he’s the most important of the three; his play has a more direct effect on the team as a whole.