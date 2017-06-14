Devil’s Advocate: Special-Teams Roster Spots In 2017

Hot Topics

    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Is this season any different when it comes to considering the special-teams contributions of otherwise roster cut candidates?

    It is an annual discussion that we have around these parts that, depending on the year, can expend all the way from January to the early days of September—or, really, even into the season, if something relevant happens—specifically, the discussion of how to weigh the contributions of players on special teams as it pertains to their standing on the 53-man roster.


    The Steelers have quite frankly not had consistently deep rosters for the majority of the past decade, but that has begun to change over the course of the past couple of seasons, and we are reaching a period in which it seems as though it will be exceedingly difficult for players who seemingly can only contribute on special teams to make the 53-man roster.

    Of course, the reality is that special teams is always important, regardless of who realizes it. Some seem only to realize the value of rostering players who are skilled in the area of special teams when the team starts giving up return touchdowns.

    So from that point of view, there will always be, and has to be, room for at least a couple of players on the 53-man roster whose primary or virtually exclusive contribution is their special-teams performance. And the reality is that it will always be based on positional depth, as well.

    But the Steelers have already chosen to move on from somebody like Shamarko Thomas, who was a favorite of Danny Smith. If they can part with him—even if they brought in another special-teamer at his position—you certainly have to be concerned about somebody like Darrius Heyward-Bey, whose position group has gotten much deeper since last year.

    Others like Robert Golden and Anthony Chickillo are players who based on recent developments could find themselves relegated exclusively to special-teams duty. Steven Johnson at the inside linebacker position is another. Some also have potential special-teams replacements at their position who offer more potential upside at their natural position

    • Lambert58

      Man I hope Allen and Adams can be good ST’ers.

    • RickM

      We’re talking back-up positional players. So it depends on the gap that Smith sees between the quality ST player with little positional upside, and the less proven ST player with more positional upside. If the gap is wide you go the proven ST’er. If it isn’t, you go the guy with more positional upside. Smith needs to have the team’s best interest at heart when he makes his evaluations.

    • AndyR34

      On the surface that seems to make sense, but…most of us believe that ST is our weakest unit. And yet you are all in for taking the second-best ST player…who will likely make little or no contribution at his position…in place of a sure-fire starter on ST, just because that guy doesn’t have equivalent growth potential? I know, I know…it all depends on how you define or measure “upside”…which everyone talks about, but no knows how to measure it quantitatively. If we are going to castigate Coach Smith for the performance of ST’s, then we should allow him to take and play the best ST personnel we have…not have to play some third string DB that may develop into decent player in 2-3 years.

    • falconsaftey43

      Depends on how the positions stack up. If there is very little if any chance of that player earning a hat on game day to play his position, then keep the ST guy over them and hope to get that guy on the PS. WR for example, it may be better to keep DHB and try to put someone on the PS instead of keeping a 6th WR who won’t be active unless there is 1 or 2 injuries, and then wouldn’t even play much.

    • RickM

      You’re understandably positioning it the best way for your argument. You’re basically suggesting the starter won’t get hurt (‘most likely the back-up will make little or no contribution’), and you’re placing more emphasis on the minor gap in ST ability than the gap on positional upside. I respect your opinion, but I’ll stick to my position.

      If the ST performance gap is significant you go the pure ST’er every time. If it isn’t, you go with the guy who can be a better positional back-up and may even be a starter down the road. Injuries and the best possible back-ups are just as big, if not a bigger part of football, than a small gap in ST ability. I appreciate you disagree.

    • AndyR34

      I think my disagreement doesn’t stem from the logic of your position, but from our inability to measure ‘upside’ and determining what significant means. To me, these have no useful definition in this discussion, therefore are basically irrelevant…even though I am sure that player potential lays a role in the Steelers roster building. However, I think that is more important to a team like the Browns or Jets and less important to a team like the Steelers who I believe are in a ‘win now’ mode.