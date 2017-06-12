Hot Topics

    Eli Rogers On Slot Role: ‘I Proved Myself Last Year’

    By Matthew Marczi June 12, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has a small but supportive contingent of fans in his corner all the way. And that’s perfectly natural, of course. He had a strong first season in 2016 and there is reason for optimism about his continued growth.

    But it would be hard to deny that there is pressure on him this year to retain his position in the starting lineup as the Steelers’ top slot receiver. Pittsburgh has a number of players that they can use in that role, and it is a discussion that has to include rookie second-round draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    Unfortunately, it’s going to be a question that he is probably going to have to answer for a long time, pretty much unless or until he loses his role as the top player in the slot.

    And he was asked about that just last week late in the OTA process. One reporter asked Rogers if he believed that the slot position is his. “Yeah”, he said after a pause. “I proved myself last year and I’m going to continue to prove myself this year”.

    He did prove himself, recording 48 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns, doing so in only 13 games—or 12 and a half games, as he missed the second half of the Eagles game with an injury that caused him to miss the next two.


    “I’m not out here to compete with anyone”, he went on. “I’m competing with myself. I’m just trying to get better every day within myself. So we’ll see how that plays out, what the coaches think” about the eventual competition for playing time, both in the slot and elsewhere among wide receivers.

    He talked about his experience during the 2016 season earlier in the interview, saying that he “played off of skill”, rather than experience. “Going back to my rookie year I didn’t play at all. I was injured the whole year, then I came back and played and got some experience”, he said. “I have that experience now and that experience is everything. This year I’m really excited to get back out there and put my experience on display”.

    Of his first full season in the league, Rogers did tell reporters, “it wasn’t what I thought it was going to be”, a sort of ambiguous remark, following it up saying “I never thought it would be easy”. Perhaps he was expecting the conversion from the college level to the pros to be a bit more streamlined than he faced. Perhaps it even continued to his disciplinary incident in the middle of the season, but that’s pure speculation on my part.

    “Now I have that experience so it slowed the game down a lot for me”, he said. He said previously that he feels as though he is faster than last season after having another year separating the foot injury that shelved him for the entirety of his rookie season. I firmly believe that the slot position will be improved this season, regardless of who is playing there.

    • Charles Mullins

      Eli needs to address to discipline thing so we can forget about it.

    • Dorian James

      The high-quality players want to prove themselves every year

    • Rob H

      I don’t know, maybe I’m just a little too sensitive after the whole young money persona of years ago (which I despised from the first time I heard it), but there is just something about Eli that makes me leary.

      I hope like hell that I’m wrong, because I think we are going to see a lot of three and four wide this year, so the opportunities should be there for him. I’d love to see him turn into one of those little Edelman type of receivers that annoy the hell out of defenses (and opposing fanbases), but he’s got to prove to me that the disciplinary thing was an isolated incident, and that he is a team player committed to winning before I completely buy in.

    • RickM

      Why does he have to address it? Tomlin said it was an internal matter and both he and Eli kept it that way. He played 12 games without incident after being disciplined for the N.E. game. Let it go.

    • Charles Mullins

      Because we keep talking about it. Things like that don’t go away until the public gets their pound of flesh. Everything he does will be looked at through tainted (not tinted) glasses.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hey Eli! You have to earn the position each year!

    • falconsaftey43

      Why should he care about that? It’s not like he’s being asked about it.

    • RickM

      JuJu hauled off on a starting Safety in a USC practise for celebrating too much and then walked off the field. No biggie. He’s competitive and stuff happens. With Rogers, he made a mistake and was disciplined for it. The only reason this keeps going on is because fans keep raising it. Frankly it’s none of our business. We’ve welcomed guys like Bryant and Bell back into the fold. Rogers’ one-game disciplinary move pales in comparison. Young guys make mistakes. They don’t have to do penance to satisfy us.

    • Charles Mullins

      “Perhaps it even continued to his disciplinary incident in the middle of the season, but that’s pure speculation on my part.” Because its brought up in just about everything that is written about him. There is a reason why PR people make their guys fess up and ask for forgiveness quickly.

    • Charles Mullins

      They gave us closure. That is the difference. Fall on your sword and move on.

    • falconsaftey43

      All due respect to Marczi and all the work Depot does, I’m pretty sure Eli couldn’t care less what’s said in this venue, or even aware of it. It’d be different if beat writers etc. were asking him about it, but he’s not just going to bring it up out of the blue. It’s such a non-issue.

    • RickM

      I have no idea what you mean about “closure”. Are you talking about the closure they gave us after they did it the first time, or the closure after the second time? I don’t have any sense of closure with either. I just hope there will not be a third time.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      He better understand that he is in a competition or else he will be passed over. Yes, get yourself better, but the reality is in the NFL, if you want to keep your position, you must beat out the other guys who want that spot. Based on this, I give him 4 games until JSS is starting over him.

    • Applebite

      This years cut at WR won’t be easy to stomach.

      I believe in Eli, he has what it takes to make the team. he can only get better, as long as he works hard and keep his mind on the end goal. However, that might not be enough this year. if he manages to out perform Ayers and shows he can hang tough with the others, I think he’ll make it…..but what I think won’t matter when The Turk comes.

    • Ed Smith

      Rob, completely understand what you are saying. Been feeling the same way on this guy since his disciplinary thing last year and his responses from this interview only add to that “question” in the back of my mind: Is this guy a TEAM player or is he more focused on himself…