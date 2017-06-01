Hot Topics

    Film Room: Progression Of The Steelers’ Offensive Line (And Who You Need To Thank)

    By Alex Kozora June 1, 2017 at 08:30 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line may have shown the most progression of any OL group in the league over the past three seasons. In 2013, Ben Roethlisberger was sacked 42 times, once every 14 attempts. Fast forward to 2016 and that number has improved drastically to once every.

    It’s a figure that has dropped since 2014. Certainly not a coincidence, that’s also when Mike Munchak came on scene as the team’s offensive line coach. He deserves every ounce of credit for a litany of things with the offensive line, and offense as a whole, but I wanted to focus on one specific area today.

    Stunt pickup.

    In 2013, the only year under Jack Bicknell Jr, I counted eight sacks stemming from stunt pickup breakdowns. I haven’t counted the number from 2016 but you can bet it’s lower. Way lower. Here’s one example from 2013, a day where Big Ben was taken down five times. On the left side, Mike Adams and Ramon Foster don’t pass the stunt off correctly and Jurrell Casey notches the sack.


     

    (Kelvin Beachum at center too. Neat.)

    In part of a 90 minute clinic Munchak recently gave, he spent some time talking about pass sets and how he helps protect guards in stunt pickup.

    Against fronts with a 4i and wide rusher, usually a 3-4 defense, Munchak said he’ll have the tackle vertical set. The tackle will get depth, a four step drop that is broken into a pair of two (1-2, 1-2), get eyes on the outside rusher, and feel for any inside threat.

    “I’m helping the guard immensely,” Munchak said. “I played guard. Believe me, there’s nothing better than that guard taking away the first move…and if it’s a stunt, it’s easy to pick up.”

    There appears to be a much stronger guard/tackle relationship now than then, though I admit I don’t know exactly what Bicknell was coaching. The guard will take two square steps to the outside to combat the wide rusher. If the interior linemen spikes inside, the guard will mirror and look to wash him down, giving the tackle the freedom to be aggressive on the outside linebacker. Munchak said it was one of the few times he’d ask his guys to be aggressive – to “jump” – a defensive linemen in his scheme.

    “We’re reading what’s going to happen [with the outside rush],” Munchak told the group. “We’re feeling what is happening [with the interior/head up defender]…we’re staying square. We’re coming out, 1-2, 1-2, and then something’s happened.”

    Something happened means the defense has shown how they’re rushing. Who is stunting, slanting, etc.

    If a stunt came, both linemen would recognize it, be on the same level, and able to pass it off. There aren’t any gaps between the two for the crasher or looper to squeeze through, like you saw in that 2013 clip.

    Here’s a baseline example of the technique. No stunt here but you see left tackle Alejandro Villanueva vertical sets to the man side of the protection with an OLB and three tech to his side.

    You see Villanueva take his vertical two steps, check for a stunt, and then kick to the outside linebacker and seal him upfield. You don’t get the same look to the other side because it’s the slide side. The center is there to help, three on two.

    Comb through last year’s film and you’ll see examples of Munchak’s coaching and how it aided in picking up stunts.

    Week 11 against Cleveland. Again, it’s Villanueva with the vertical set to the left side of your screen. The end crashes, the tackle loops, and Foster and Villanueva pass it off well. In the clinic, Munchak said most defensive lineman suck at stunting and easily tip their hand. Combine that with good coaching points from Munchak and the Steelers shut this one down.

    A breakdown of it frame by frame. The front checks the tackle into his vertical set and Villanueva sees the stunt. Passes it off with Foster and all is kosher.

    Another example three weeks later against the Buffalo Bills. There’s less of a vertical set here because the stunt happens so quickly to the left side of the OL and the Bills wind up running games to each side. And both are picked up flawlessly, despite this game being on the road, where communication can be tougher.

    Another look at it in photos.

    To be clear, this vertical set isn’t specifically intended to combat stunts. There are several reasons why it works. But it certainly helps in stunt pickup and overall spacing, ensuring defenders don’t have huge two-way gos to take advantage of and helping to prevent guards from being left on an island.

    Munchak says it’s something he reps with his guys all the time. Something he can do during group work but also a time-killer during normally dead times of practice. 7v7, special teams. Munchak began the clinic by not buying into the common complaint that coaches don’t have enough time to work with their guys. Munchak believes in making time and taking advantage of every minute offered.

    From my outside-looking-in perspective, stunt pickup is something Munchak reps heavily – daily – at training camp. The Steelers have upgraded their talent since 2013, and players have gotten better, but Munchak continues to be the catalyst.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Chris Moore

      I’ve said this before: Whatever Pittsburgh is paying Munchak, double it, then make it a life-time contract.

    • Milliken Steeler

      I’m glad Coach Munch is happy being back in Pittsburgh and made the comment, he never wanted to be ahead coach anyway, when referring to what happened with the Titans.

      I believe, this is what he wants to do and the Steelers are reaping the benefits, hopefully for quite a while still.

    • Jacob

      As long as Munchak is coach, I don’t see the OLine ever falling back into the 50+ sacks per year that the Steelers used to have. Good players can make a coach look like a genius, but a great coach can make an average player look very good.

    • Gautama Om

      This is just more proof of the obvious answer.

      How do you build or improve an OL from a crappy RT (Gilbert’s first 3-4 years), make a solid LT out of a nothing 7th rounder (Beachum) and an UDFA (Villanueva), improved Foster and I’m sure had a hand in making Decastro a borderline Probowler (who still flashes some incompetence occasionally)…of course its Munchak.

      Don’t let Decastro’s fist round pedigree fool you; he needed a lot of work too.

    • Gautama Om

      I think so too but they’d better pay him Offensive Coordinator pay which I think they are; at the very least he’s probably the top paid OL coach.

      I really think he enjoys making something from nothing on the OL; going back to his roots and helping people in what he’s a master at. I believe he doesn’t want the stress of OC or HC anymore. Hopefully I’m right.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ben has all the time in the world to throw now. He needs to step it up.

    • Sam Clonch

      Could the team give him a roster number? I’d kinda like to get a Munchak Steelers jersey!

    • steelburg

      We have several people on here praising Munchak which he has earned by the way. I’m sure before the day is out there will be more people giving him praise on this page. So again I ask some of you why the rush to pay Villanueva? I’m so supremely confident in Munchak and what he has done since being here that if the team moved on from Villanueva I wouldn’t even break a sweat. Of course AV is a guy you always root for in the end, and he is a person that you want in the locker. But if you look at what Munchak has done and combine that with the fact that Hawkins is a guy the team really likes whatever the team decides as long as Munchak is around will be ok by me.

    • Brenton deed

      I second that… not only is the OL good but we get good comp picks from late round picks and UDFAs that he coaches up but who can’t crack the line-up here and have to leave because they can start elsewhere.

    • SfSteeler

      its the push Foster gets thats like there square dancing…push your DE to Villy and use that weight/push to bounce back and contain the swinger…does he even have his eyes open he does this so well…

    • Zarbor

      Yes indeedy..

    • Alex Kozora

      Munchak said pass rushers have a hard time attacking Foster. They don’t know how. He’s too big and too patient in pass pro.

    • pittfan

      I love how Munch having fought these battles himself can teach the guys the tells to look for with stunts

    • pittfan

      That’s a good point. The same could be said of our WR coach. They get mid to late round picks and turn them into stars.
      Makes you go hmmm about who is coaching up our top picks…

    • Alex Kozora

      Plays a huge role. Not only in being able to coach it but having the players respect and listen to what he’s saying. Munchak also stressed the importance of showing drills come to life on tape and show the players that. It makes them realize how important the drill is so they don’t go through the motions in practice.

    • pittfan

      Ooorah. Train the way you fight, you fight the way you trained