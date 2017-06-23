Hot Topics

    Grass Ain’t Always Greener: A Historical Overview Of Steelers’ Free Agency Losses

    By Matthew Marczi June 23, 2017 at 11:00 am


    When it comes to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have very rarely dipped more than a toe in the pool, though they have had quite a bit of success with players ranging from Kevin Greene to Mike Mitchell making significant contributions to the team.

    But the Steelers have also had their fair share of players move on from the team to join another, and as you might imagine, their range of results is quite expansive. The team has lost some notable players just this past year in Lawrence Timmons, Markus Wheaton, and Jarvis Jones.

    Over the course of the summer leading up to training camp, as suggested by one of our readers, I’m going to be taking a look at the post-Steelers careers of some of the team’s notable free agency departures.

    As we go through this journey, you will no doubt spot a few patterns that emerge over the course of time. One of them will be that many players who expected to find that the grass is greener on another pasture were wrong. Many such players ended up coming home back to Pittsburgh to resume their careers.

    This has become a phenomenon more prevalent since the uncapped year of 2010, which saw the Steelers reunite with several former talents, among them cornerback Bryant McFadden, for whom they traded to reacquire, and wide receiver Antwaan Randle El.


    Byron Leftwich is another player of note, as is Will Allen. Both players already had a long career of varying success playing elsewhere, starting with other teams, before they even set foot in Pittsburgh. Both of them somewhat righted the ship while with the Steelers, enough to land starting opportunities elsewhere.

    In both cases, those opportunities flamed out, and within the next year, they found themselves hungry to go back to Pittsburgh. William Gay also followed McFadden’s path to Arizona and rerouted back to Pittsburgh, and he has seen a rejuvenation of his career in his second stint with the team.

    Other players spent a couple of years elsewhere before heading back, such as Matt Spaeth and David Johnson, a pair of tight ends, the latter of whom is still currently on the roster. Both of them were full of praise for the Steelers upon their return in a manner that rang with sincerity.

    Of course, not every player who left Pittsburgh ended up coming back, or flaming out. As we dig deeper, we will get more into the success stories, among the chief of which being Chad Brown, who spent a decade outside of Pittsburgh. And yet even he wound up back with the Steelers for one year late in his playing days.

    I find this to be an exciting exercise, and a trip down memory lane that I’m hoping that others will share in and enjoy as well. We are after all in the dead time of the football calendar, so there is no better time to reflect upon the past than now.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Bradys_Dad

      The one that always got under my skin was Mike Vrabel. Those dang Patriots have a way of turning mediocre players in to significant contributors. Good for him I suppose. The other guy I liked but who got away was John Kuhn. He had a pretty nice career with the Pack as their FB. Good for him too. As you referenced, there really aren’t a lot of players who’ve left that struck it Big Time elsewhere. That should say something about the Steelers’ FO to a degree. I heard a great quote from some radio talking head recently who said that if the Patriots show an interest in one of your players, hold on to them, and if they cast off a player, stay the heck away. Speaks volumes for their FO as well. As much as it pains me to say that.

    • Froggy

      if the Patriots show an interest in one of your players, hold on to them, and if they cast off a player, stay the heck away

      It’s interesting to try to apply that thinking to LeGarrette Blount.

    • Big White

      Chad Brown + Steelers = Beastly

    • MP34

      I hear you on Vrabel. Problem was he was a real tweener, in every sense. He wasn’t a great 3-4 player, but was a versatile one. He was a more of a good 4-3 linebacker, when 6’5 250 OLBs were wanted for sack production. He could put his hand in the dirt, or drop back in coverage. He just wasn’t going to get you a dozen sacks. I did think he excelled in coverage though. It’s funny, Carlos Emmons was a similar player, and he was missed much more when left here, and he fit that style of defense as well.

    • MP34

      Carlos Emmons – I made a comparison to Mike Vrabel below. He was 6’5 and 250, at a time which meant he needed to be a 4-3 end / 3-4 OLB. Not a 4-3 LB, who were mostly 6’1 and 230-ish. The game was evolving at that point, and those guys found the right defenses where they fit.