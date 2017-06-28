Hot Topics

    Grass Ain’t Always Greener – Post-Steelers Career Of Antwon/Valentino Blake

    By Matthew Marczi June 28, 2017 at 03:00 pm


    When it comes to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have very rarely dipped more than a toe in the pool, though they have had quite a bit of success with players ranging from Kevin Greene to Mike Mitchell making significant contributions to the team.

    But the Steelers have also had their fair share of players move on from the team to join another, and as you might imagine, their range of results is quite expansive. The team has lost some notable players just this past year in Lawrence Timmons, Markus Wheaton, and Jarvis Jones.

    Over the course of the summer leading up to training camp, as suggested by one of our readers, I’m going to be taking a look at the post-Steelers careers of some of the team’s most notable free agency departures.

    Player: Antwon Blake

    Years in Pittsburgh: 4


    Signed with: Titans in 2016; Giants in 2017

    Post-Steelers Stats:

    16 games, 1 start, 42 tackles, 5 passes defensed

    Synopsis:

    It has been rare that the fan base has been so excited to see a player leave Pittsburgh than when Antwon Blake joined the Titans in 2016 and became Valentino Blake. The former undrafted free agent moved into the starting lineup in his final year in Pittsburgh in 2015, and, through a shoulder injury if I recall correctly, struggled a fair bit.

    That season, he did start all 16 games despite playing injured, registering 76 tackles, a volume that reflects a high number of targets and receptions allowed. He led the league in terms of yards against in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

    He did have one sack with 12 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a 70-yard touchdown. He also recorded a forced fumble against the Raiders, though the ball spilled out of bounds.

    It was obvious that he was struggling, in coverage, yes, but especially as a tackler. Once seen as a big hitter for his size, the injury that he was dealing with saw his tackling ability fall off a cliff, often attempting to tackle with one arm. This resulted in a lot of extra yardage gained.

    By the end of the year, the Steelers were rotating him in and out with Ross Cockrell after they got Brandon Boykin involved in the slot. Previously, William Gay would start outside and then kick inside with Cockrell coming in as the nickel, playing outside.

    Still, he was able to sign a deal with the Titans worth $1.5 million. That included a $200,000 signing bonus. Yet his stay there was brief, lasting one year, as was the case with his teammate, Spence Spence.

    Unlike Spence, however, who went on to sign a bigger contract than the one he signed in Tennessee, Blake earlier this offseason signed with the Giants for a one-year veteran-minimum deal.

    • Tasso222222

      Why would you write this article? The grass is greener could not be less applicable to anyone. Mmarzci constantly picks these vague subject headings and forces every single player into them. There could not be a less interesting article to read than about how antown Blake sucked then and he sucks now. You’re constantly trying to fit a square peg into a round hole with these generic one size fits all headlines. Please do us all a favor and stop. Beyond that this article is completely trite and cliche with nothing of substance. Please choose quality over quantity with what you choose to write about. I’m starting to skip all articles written by Marzci. Kozora and Bryant choose much more meaningful things to write about. Take a lesson from them.

    • Dr. Bacon

      Actually I find these quite interesting as I get to see if we made a bad decision on letting somone go. He’s posting about everyone that left recently. You cant just pick and choose who to talk about. I agree that he needs to sometime pick quality over quantity, but this has been an interesting series. Also, how was this “cliche?”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I have a Antwan Blake ranked # 328 on my all-time Steelers list.

    • dany

      Well I liked it. It’s the offseason, there’s not enough quantity of news to actually write enough quality pieces, you follow me? I’m not gonna go ahead and say don’t read it if you don’t like it cause that’s as rude as you have been, I’ll just say this is a free website that profits from hits and ads, if you have 1-2 quality pieces a day and nothing else you’re losing. Think of these as the B Stories of a tv show/film, they’re used to fill space, at times supposed to be fun, they can certainly be hit or miss, and you certainly don’t have to pay attention to them in order to grasp the big idea

      And writing these series does nothing to lower the quality of their more important articles in terms of having less time or something. In fact I wonder how they have the time as it is, considering the real important ones entail lots of research, and many times their own data which is time consuming and not easy at all to compile

    • Thomas

      This guy is like the poster boy for my dislike of undersized guys with good physicality and effort.

    • jsteeler

      I enjoyed the read. I appreciate the topic and the and the information concerning x-players from the Steelers.
      Great job

    • Milliken Steeler

      Marzci pumps out a lot of articles for us. If you don’t like the article, why not just move on to another instead of ripping the guy, for keeping us stocked with articles to read, before the regular season starts? I see nothing constructive, in posting that to him.

    • Boots

      You’re here reading free content during the deadest part of the football calendar. Not every series or article is for everyone, but to complain about having something at all to read is pretty ridiculous. These guys work entirely too hard to entertain us to have that kind of rude comment made.

    • Boots

      I’m pretty sure he had a broken thumb too

    • DirtDawg1964

      Chill. Do the adult thing and don’t read the articles. Others here like them. Including me. All of the writers here do a fabulous job. And they are our brethren. And that alone gives them a pass.