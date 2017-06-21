Hot Topics

    Heyward-Bey’s Leadership Makes Him A Tough Cut

    By Alex Kozora June 21, 2017 at 03:23 pm


    Chris Adamski had a really good feature piece on Darrius Heyward-Bey that our Matthew Marczi summed up and added onto this morning.  I don’t know if much of it was ground-breaking but it reinforced the value DHB has to the Pittsburgh Steelers. To assume that leadership role, even when he was never asked to lead before, he’s become the big brother in a still-young wide receiver room.

    Seven receivers in the room are 25 or younger; Heyward-Bey the elder at 30. He’s the one the young receivers talk with, learn from the most. A true mentor. And though the receiver room is as crowded as any, dumping a guy like that is a hard sell.

    Without him, there is no true leader in that room. Antonio Brown is the biggest talent, duh, but he is a part-time diva who has never assumed that role Heyward-Bey has. Both hard workers, two of the best ones on the team, but their leadership exists in different fashions. And asking Brown to take on that role might not work out.

    Beyond him, there is no leader. Mainly because roster spots are so up-in-the-air. It isn’t Martavis Bryant, who only needs to focus on improving himself, or Sammie Coates, who needs to do the same with his on-field play. Isn’t Eli Rogers, obviously isn’t going to be JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    By default, it’s on DHB, but it’s a role he’s assumed and thrived since being signed by the Steelers. He does everything the right way. Hard worker, in tremendous shape, doesn’t complain, big help on special teams, and has gone through the ups and downs of his career any young player – some, who have rarely experienced that – will inevitably encounter.


    He isn’t someone the team should dump. Not the most talented receiver on the roster but he’s the heart and soul.

    • Matt Manzo

      I think AB, MB, Juju and DHB are the only ones who’s jobs are safe. Rodgers should be right there with them.
      Hunter, Ayers, Coates have some fighting to do.

    • Dan

      People really want DHB off of the roster. Not sure why his leadership is ignored and why there is this assumption that you can just toss anyone out there on special teams. I get he isn’t a particularly good receiver, but we have guys for that. And who are we really keeping in favor of DHB, Hamilton? Justin Hunter, who has been a massive bust?

      AB/MB/Juju/Rodgers/DHB/Coates will be the final 6 with Ayers returning to the practice squad. Maybe Ayers beats out Coates if #14 can’t get it together.

    • Justin B

      I’d take DHB over Coates.

    • SilverSteel

      I agree, but DHB has hit his ceiling multiple times. Coates still has a long way to go and the athleticism to go with it – and most of all, youth. Hard to keep DHB over Coates, but I do like him but he is 30.

    • Big White

      I don’t think he’s anywhere near a bubble guy. After Brown and Bryant, he’s the third pick of the litter because of his special teams ability, not to mention he’ s probably the 3rd best receiving threat on the squad. We’lll see about JuJu, Eli & Coates, but you know what you have with DHB.

    • RickM

      Suggesting he is the “heart and soul” of the receivers frankly sounds like hyperbole. Leadership qualities, yes. But you’d never convince me guys like AB, Rogers and even MB don’t have “heart”. I think our ST will be hurt without DHB, but I would be really surprised if our receiver production suffered with the likes of Richard Mann, AB, etc. still around.

    • Michael Conrad

      I heard that but really . I think it will come down to his value on ST and can he be put on the field as a receiver and counted on to help out . How is his foot . Did he lose any speed . We know about his hands. I say he will have a chance and may stay because someone stinks it up. I look for Ayers either to step it up and cause someone to get cut or go to PS. There are just to many unknowns at this point. The WR’s could use a leader as AB is a diva but then most WR’s are. AB.MB,JJSS,Rogers,Hunter and its Coats or DHB and Ayers to PS. Ayers can return punts and play inside or outside. Hunter if he plays on ST he could steal a spot.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s not that AB is getting hurt that DHB isn’t around. It’s about a lot of the young guys. Showing them the way, teaching them stepping up when other guys aren’t around (like Mann). Obviously, far from most talented, but yeah, I think he’s the glue. The steady presence. So many others in that locker room have some sort of drama.

    • capehouse

      He caught 6 of 19 targets. C’mon it’s just not clicking with him. He’s a specialteams player that takes away a roster spot for a WR. I hope someone beats him out.

    • RickM

      I’m not questioning the mentorship role. But I think Richard Mann provides the necessary skills and advice to the younger guys. “Heart and soul” just seems a pretty big tag to put on a 6th receiver. But I respect that you view his role as that important.