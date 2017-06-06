Hot Topics

    James Harrison Brings New Weapon To Offseason (Literally)

    By Alex Kozora June 6, 2017 at 08:00 am


    James has got a gun. James has got a gun.

    James Harrison being generally intimidating passes for offseason fodder around here so let me indulge. Mike Mitchell posted an Instagram video of Harrison – armed with a giant rifle – yesterday afternoon.

    His mission? In his words, protect this house.

    “I got to patrol the area,” Harrison says in the video. “I got to make sure no one around here is trying to sneak into the house. I got to protect this property.”


    In the video, Mitchell says the only things that makes sense: “That’s insane.”

    On a slightly more football-related note, it’s another example of Harrison and Mitchell being tied to the hip during the offseason. Mitchell has trained with Deebo during the offseason, adding ten pounds of muscle and getting his weight up to around the 210 pound range. All in an effort for his body to stand up to the rigors of the season, not to mention his playing style.

    You can bet if Harrison was spotting me while holding a gun like that, I’d finish those reps.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Big White

      Classic Harrison.

    • kevin Duffin

      Deebo has ALL the tickets to the gun show

    • Conserv_58

      I can hear the anti gun liberals heads exploding.

    • Jacob

      Even before the video, I don’t think James Harrison was going to a problem with any thugs saying, “Hey, how about we break into James Harrison’s house tonight?”

      Unless they were trying to commit suicide.

    • AndyR34

      Maybe he hopes GODell will try to break in? LOL

    • LHW

      I sense an incoming fine. Or perhaps another drug test?

    • Bryant Eng

      Thanks for ruining a perfectly nice post by regurgitating an Eric Bolling talking point on a Steelers comments post.

    • Unique User Name

      Really? I’m liberal and I just laughed. James being James.

    • JohnB

      haha drug test the gun!

    • RickM

      Frankly I’m getting exhausted by the continual interjection of politics on this site. It’s about sports. I don’t care what side you support, leave the comments for other websites.

    • JohnB

      Exactly. Sometimes I come here to get away from that stuff!

    • Bryant Eng

      I know seriously. I have worked on multiple national campaigns and I am a die hard politico, yet I have never once brought up politics.

      And dear readers, if you do feel the urge to say something about politics on Steelers Depot, please come with a better/more original hot take than “liberal snowflakes hate guns.” It’s just sad how played out that is.

    • Sam Clonch

      Booo! Take political talk to Fox or CNN!

    • RickM

      Man I couldn’t agree more. It’s everywhere. This should be an escape from it, but it seems it’s not.

    • Unique User Name

      Look at 58’s avatar. It’s an alien skull with glowing red eyes with an American flag painted over it. Presumably 58 is a grown man or woman and still chose this. No reason to take him or her seriously. And this persons’ identity is so bound up in her or his politics that he or she has even to use it in her or his posting name. Moving on.

    • RickM

      Kudos for not interjecting your passion for politics. I, along with many others, appreciate it.

    • JohnB

      Hopefully it’ll stop when the season starts. Cant get here soon enough.

    • Charles Mullins

      Sean Taylor says a sad “Hi.”

    • SteelersDepot

      Hey, MM, I may be the only one that got the Aerosmith reference. Love it

    • george

      O Crap…here’s come Obergruppenführer Goodell with a policy against showing guns on Instagram!!!!!!

    • Chad

      I haven’t posted in years after taking massive flak for positing that Kelvin Beachum was not the answer at left tackle. But, I gotta say, way to shut down a troll steeler nation.

    • JamesinNYC

      Predator vs Harrison I am betting on 92.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Amen brother!

    • Matt Manzo

      Good one!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i want that gun.

    • Matt Manzo

      I got it! Does that mean we watched too much MTV in jr high?!

    • Alex Kozora

      Hopefully makes up for the Bull Durham weeping.

    • Benjamin Netzel

      That rifle isn’t going to help you in a house, maybe on a prairie. Anyways its still badass

    • Guns-a-blazin’! lol

    • down vote

      off topic and disconnected from reality.

    • george

      Wonder how mant tickets he cashed in at Dave and Busters to get that thing.

    • Alex Kozora

      lol