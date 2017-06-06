Hot Topics

    James Harrison Has Now Had Three ‘Random’ PED Tests This Offseason

    By Dave Bryan June 6, 2017 at 01:06 pm


    If indeed PED testing in the NFL is as random as they would like us to all believe, then Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker James Harrison is just one unlucky guy. At the risk of sounding like a broken record in addition to possibly boring you with semi-mundane news tidbits during one of the slower news cycles of the NFL offseason, I will pass along the recent word that Harrison was once again PED tested on Tuesday.

    Harrison, as we’ve all come to expect over the course of the recent years, announced his latest random PED test Tuesday on his social media accounts complete with the dates of his three most-recent “random” testings. The Steelers linebacker also made sure to point out that Tuesday marks his third random test so far this offseason.


    As you all know by now, this has become a running joke, albeit obviously not to Harrison, who over the course of the last few years has vocally questioned the actual randomness of the league’s testing for PEDs.

    “I’m starting to think it’s not as random,” Harrison said in a story written by Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com last December. “I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery. That’s all.”

    In an effort to not have this post totally focused on Harrison’s most-recent drug test, I thought you might like to know what fellow Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats had to say about Harrison during his interview this past weekend on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

    “Everyone knows of his worth ethic,” Moats said of Harrison. “That’s the one thing that stands out. You don’t even have to know him personally, but you can see he’s a guy who’s going to dedicate time and his craft to perfecting himself on the field. But the thing that a lot of people don’t notice is how much of a technician and fundamentalists he is. He never wastes movement with his hands or his footwork. He’s extremely smart, he’s practically a coach on the field. I mean, the things that he brings to the table from that sense, you can’t account for that and I also feel that that rubs off on the other players.”

    Moats when on to tell how Harrison has helped out his own game, specifically.

    “I know for me, I learn plenty of things just from the mental side of it from him because he’s telling me different things to look at, different things to think about and it just helps evolve your game,” Moats said. “And I feel like that’s why a lot of younger guys, defensively, were beginning to have a lot more success because of that. I mean, when you’re around this guy, he’s intense and you want to be around him, you love to hear from him and you love to hear the different things that he’s able to pass on from a mental standpoint.”

    Harrison, who turned 39 just over a month ago, continues to post his extreme workout videos on his social media accounts just as he has done for several years now. You have to wonder, however, if him showing off these amazing feats of strength are somehow playing a part in him consistently being random tested for PEDS. Whether or not that’s actually the case, I certainly don’t know for sure, but regardless, it sure felt good to write that with my tin foil hat tightly strapped to my head.

    Like it, or not, this is unlikely to be the last time we pass along word that Harrison has been randomly tested and at this point, the league’s likely to inadvertently send him a random notification or three even after he finally decides to retire.

    • Darth Blount 47

      In other news…

      The sun rose yet again today.
      Rain is most definitely wet.
      And Goodell is still an as*****.

    • Steel B

      Can someone clarify the drug testing rules? If a player fails a scheduled drug test (substance abuse), then they are “in the program,” and are subject to random testing, correct?

      So how does PED testing differ? If it is truly random testing, then why can’t Harrison file a harassment complaint? Obviously he is not being chosen at random.

    • falconsaftey43

      Dave, have you been able to find anything in the CBA about how players a supposedly selected? (i.e. 20 guys a week are tested, or 1% of rostered players are tested every week). Then math could truely tell us the probability of it being random or not for Harrison to be tested this much.

    • 6 ring circus

      Somebody posted this on the big gun thread. That he would be getting tested because of his big gun display. Wow…

    • Sam Clonch

      It’s funny, but without knowing how often other players are being tested, it’s hard to stump about this. Do others get tested relatively as often and just don’t broadcast it as James? Why doesn’t someone ask Moats/Dupree/Vince etc how often they’ve been tested, so we can actually put this in context?

    • Sam Clonch

      IS THERE such a thing as a harassment complaint in the CBA?

    • Steel B

      IDK but it certainly is harassment .

    • Brendon Glad

      Much like if you aren’t gay, and get hit on by another man…the best thing to do is take it as a compliment…
      As much of an inconvenience as it probably is for James Harrison…basically the league is saying, “No normal human should be as strong as you are…”
      These massive tests just enhance his legacy…and that’s how he should view it. But yeah, it would be annoying. Because I’m sure he fears a false-positive, or something.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Sooo…this isn’t harassment?

    • Iulo

      a crock! Harrison said 😀

    • Brendon Glad

      I understand his angst…much like if every murder case, the government had the right to take my DNA…even though I would know I’m innocent…there WOULD be angst…(what if someone framed me…what if it’s a mistake…etc)…I DO respect that angst…because I know how I’d feel as I waited for the results…no matter what…
      However, assuming these tests always come up negative…in the end, it will EMPHATICALLY cement his legacy as one of the most amazing NFL specimens of strength in the history of the league. They will speak of Larry Allen and James Harrison in the first sentences of that kind of strength. May help his HOF candidacy attempt in the end.
      I bet Kevin Greene wished he was being tested 4-10 times a year during his career as he later waited on HOF voting(if he was innocent). Glass half full. Luv ya DEEBO!!!
      “Stay strong, James”….pun intended…lmao.

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      Random to the player but not random to the NFL right? Or does the NFL claim they’re randomly selecting him?

    • Brendon Glad

      I do think the league would be wise to show their “randomness”…at least to the players and their lawyers. Yes…Thomas Henderson won the lottery twice. And I’m 45 and never had jury duty. Some people do it 3-4 times. But it would be annoying…HOWEVER, as I said below…as long as JH doesn’t get a false positive…it will ENHANCE his legacy in the end.
      I actually wrote a letter to Albert Pujols one-time, 10 years ago saying that it would be wise for him to drug-test himself individually monthly and put it in a vault. Assuming he was not using PED’s.
      Same reason…no one will EVER be able to take away from JH’s legacy…if he’s constantly under testing scrutiny.

      Five players from eight randomly selected teams will be selected by a computer program for blood testing in the preseason and the regular season. Five players on each club during the postseason also will be tested, and 10% of each team’s players will be randomly selected for offseason testing. There is pre-employment and reasonable cause testing, too.