Hot Topics

    Jerome Bettis: Players Were ‘Taken Advantage Of’ By League Withholding Info About Concussions

    By Matthew Marczi June 22, 2017 at 08:09 am


    There may not have been a more physical running back in our era than former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis. Through 13 seasons in the league, he compiled over 13,000 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns on the ground, including eight 1000-yard seasons, and six consecutive—his first six in Pittsburgh.

    And yet, to the best of my knowledge, he was never formally diagnosed with a concussion, though he recently told reporters while in Israel on a league-sponsored trip that “I don’t think you’ll find many guys that had a long career, played 10-plus years, that didn’t have a concussion”. And that is exactly what he had to talk about.

    As part of a promotional campaign that included several other esteemed alumni, including fellow Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams, Bettis spoke to the Associated Press about the league and its treatment of concussions over the years, and he concluded that players of his generation were in some way exploited through the withholding of information.

    “You definitely feel as though you were taken advantage of in a way that you weren’t given that information, and you always want to have the choice of knowing, and when that is taken away from you, you feel as though you were taken advantage of”, he told the AP.

    “The problem is we don’t necessarily know all the things the league is doing. For instance, working with this company here, you don’t know if they are working with them closely to try to help solve the problem”, he added, referring to a neurotech company that was part of a tech expo the league’s caravan attended in Israel.


    I have seen other sites attempt to tackle these comments by Bettis and to do so giving them more strength than was seemingly intended. But those who have followed my writing over the years will already divine where I stand.

    The simple fact of the matter is that just recently the NFL has begun handing out settlements that they will be responsible for in perpetuity as a result of a successful lawsuit against them that alleged withholding of information pertaining to, among other things, the links between football and CTE, and the severity of CTE.

    I think that says all that needs to be said about whether or not the league has been sufficiently forthcoming about what it knows and when it knows it. And quite frankly, they still attempt to influence concussion research in underhanded ways.

    Not everybody is so cynical however. Williams, for example, who during his career played with two teammates who ultimately killed themselves and were discovered to have CTE in death (Dave Duerson and Andre Waters), sees a lot of progress in comparison to his playing days.

    There has no doubt been progress, but there is still a conversation to be had about whether or not the league is doing enough, let alone all they can, to both research and educate their players about the cognitive health risks of playing football.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • blue

      Players need paid for injuries recieved at work.

    • pittsburghjoe

      How about grade school football, how about high school football, how about college football? Oh, just blame the NFL and their deep pockets. There is no clear fix for this in sight. There may be ways to mitigate, but not fix. The problem with this topic is that it is part health related and part money grab.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Derek Carr just signed a 5yr, 125 million dollar contract. He knows the risks. He is accepting the risk by taking the money and signing the contract. I dont want to hear about the “concussion issue” from any of the existing player base. They know, they signed and they are paid. They know the risks and are accepting them. In my opinion, it should now be a non-issue for all of the current players. Just manage the legacy issues from this point forward. I guess they will now just sue the grade schools, high schools and colleges.

    • walter

      The NFL didnt invent the game of football. I cant blame them for hiding or influencing the studies. Its a money grab plain and simple. As if players dont get paid enough. It sickens me how people in this country always looking to blame someone else looking for lawsuits. Where will the lawsuits stop? College, high school, baseball, hockey? These money grabbers wont stop until they ruin the NFL.

    • walter

      Oh geez we didnt know football was dangerous. They didnt tell us. We were taken advantage of. Give me a break.

    • walter

      If the NFL doesnt find a solution to this issue and players and writers keep pounding the drum, it could eventually mean the end of football as we know it.

    • pittsburghjoe

      The irony of this situation is that there are other sports that award victories by defeating your opponent via head trauma or TKO. I guess they figure as long as they are confined to a cage, its ok. Why didnt Ali sue professional boxing?

    • pittsburghjoe

      Concisely.

    • NinjaMountie

      I love The Bus but I’ll say it AGAIN, I’m soooo tired of these guys acting like they didn’t know multiple concussions could cause permanent injury to the brain. I mean I’m REALLY sick of it because it’s absolute BS. They might not have had an official name for it like they do today but we all referred to it as “punch drunk” in reference to boxers or just said, “that dude took too many hits to the head.”
      I played youth ball in the 80s and HS and college ball in the 90s. We were ALWAYS briefed on the dangers of concussions. My HS had a couple players quit because they got too many concussions and were worried about their future health.
      Bottom line is we all knew it could be bad and lasting and we played anyway.

    • walter

      There are plenty of dangerous professions besides sports in this country. Some people will jump at an opportunity to sue and others wont.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m going to post again because this subject gets me so fired up.
      The NFL just needs to put out a blanket statement that football is likely to cause permanent brain injury that will fall somewhere between unnoticeable to severe, and then make every player sign a waiver to play.
      They still wouldn’t have a problem filling the ranks with as talented as players as they have now. Why? Because it’s all about the money.
      These older players are just liars or idiots.
      So, football causes brain injuries. In other news, water is wet. ARRRGH
      I’m done….sorry.

    • will

      So what is your fix?

    • walter

      Im not sure signing a waiver would be enough to prevent lawsuits from negligence.. Well at least this is what I was told. However I agree with you. And I want to say that I love Bettis too. But I remember him as a powerful runner and he may have dished out a few concussions himself. I wonder how he would like it if some of the defensive players sued him because of his playing style? .

    • walter

      Good question.

    • pittsburghjoe

      The first thing is for the NFL to make all players signing contracts to agree to hold the league harmless for concussion related injuries. Its a risk…if they dont want to accept the risk, take the contract offer off of the table.