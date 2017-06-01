Jets Sign Former Steelers Safety Shamarko Thomas

Shamarko Thomas has found his second NFL home, signing with the New York Jets today. He posted the news to his Instagram account.

New Home‼️Thank you @nyjets for the opportunity. GOD IS GOOD 🙌#newyorkjets A post shared by Shamarko Thomas (@shamarko) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Thomas was a 4th round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 draft after the team traded up to get him. Envisioned as the heir to Troy Polamalu, Thomas struggled the most above the neck and fell out of favor during training camp of 2015, his last chance to capture a starting job.





To his credit, he was a big hitter and strong special teamer who showed a great work ethic and equally good conditoning. In his time with the Steelers, he recorded 38 tackles, forced one fumble, and recovered another.

The Jets traded away safety Calvin Pryor today to the Cleveland Browns, using Thomas as his replacement.