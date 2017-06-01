Jets Sign Former Steelers Safety Shamarko Thomas

Hot Topics

    Shamarko Thomas has found his second NFL home, signing with the New York Jets today. He posted the news to his Instagram account.

    New Home‼️Thank you @nyjets for the opportunity. GOD IS GOOD 🙌#newyorkjets

    Thomas was a 4th round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 draft after the team traded up to get him. Envisioned as the heir to Troy Polamalu, Thomas struggled the most above the neck and fell out of favor during training camp of 2015, his last chance to capture a starting job.


    To his credit, he was a big hitter and strong special teamer who showed a great work ethic and equally good conditoning. In his time with the Steelers, he recorded 38 tackles, forced one fumble, and recovered another.

    The Jets traded away safety Calvin Pryor today to the Cleveland Browns, using Thomas as his replacement.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • RickM

      I’m glad he found a landing spot. But Shamarko Thomas as a replacement for Calvin Prior? Good luck with that one.

    • Alex Kozora

      Pryor had fallen out of favor. Become the backup. So I guess it fits. Much cheaper.

    • RickM

      Pryor though has played meaningful snaps in the NFL. Shamarko has played very few D snaps and was a liability when he did. I guess our coaches may have gotten it wrong about his ability to be a back-up Safety, but I doubt it.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Damn his arms are big! Wish him nothing but the best! (except against us)

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Watch he goes there and have a great yr

    • Milliken Steeler

      Yeah, Pryor has been injured and that’s the issue. if he is healthy, that could be a nice get, by the Browns.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It said he signed with the Jets, not the Pats.

    • Steelers12

      idk know about that, his playing time will be sparse

    • Jaybird

      The jets first two draft picks were safeties this year. So Shark will probably be a backup who can play special teams. I doubt he starts unless injuries occur.

    • MC

      Would of loved to have switched Shark out for Pryor.
      Good luck to him though. I think the biggest loser in this deal is Danny Smith haha

    • Alex Kozora

      Not very good snaps though. Shark will be brought in for depth, just like they viewed Pryor as.

    • capehouse

      The Jets drafted Jamal Adams 6th overall and Marcus Maye in round 2.