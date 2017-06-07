Hot Topics

    John Mitchell On Daniel McCullers: ‘It’s Time To Grow Up’

    By Alex Kozora June 7, 2017 at 10:59 am


    With the Pittsburgh Steelers not drafting a defensive linemen, there was no appearance made by DL coach John Mitchell. A fact that made me Ralphie-in-a-bunny-suit sad. So a hearty kudos to Steelers.com for grabbing Mitchell in an interview over on the team site to pick Mitchell’s brain.

    Mitchell is known for candor and less for coach speak. He ran through the group of defensive linemen, generally praising them, but calling out Daniel McCullers to step up.

    “Dan McCullers has got to grow up,” Mitchell said. “It’s time to make a move right now.”

    McCullers has been unable to even bump up into the starting nose tackle role with Javon Hargrave out due to a shoulder injury. It was L.T. Walton taking first team reps, a defensive end who has never taken a snap as a base 3-4 nose tackle.

    With beat writers floating the idea as well combined with yesterday’s realization, McCullers’ roster spot is looking increasingly shaky.


    And Mitchell was blunt about what will happen if he is unable to take the next step.

    “This is gong to be his fourth year. Usually in this league, after about four years, you have got to make a move. Or either you move somewhere else,” Mitchell said, ending his comment with a laugh.

    It’s tougher to laugh if you’re McCullers. Though a worthwhile flier in the 6th round, he’s never panned out. Simply lacking the intensity to play along the defensive line, he got his butt kicked in the training camp battle with Hargrave – the rookie won easily – and it doesn’t sound like he’s making much progress in 2017.

    The Steelers don’t have another nose tackle with good odds to make the roster, leaving them to play Walton for now. There was no need to bring in another McCullers-type, a classic plugger, but as I wrote weeks ago, the fact they didn’t bring in someone else with experience playing the shade over center was surprising.

    Nose tackle could be a position the team looks at during final cutdowns if McCullers isn’t able to, in Mitchell’s words, grow up.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Douglas Andrews

      Who knew the only disappointment i’d have with the draft was not having a classic interview from Coach Mitch!

    • steelburg

      The head defensive line coach comes out and basically speaks out against you. Big Dan is done if it wasn’t clear before it is now IMO with these words from coach Mitchell.

    • 6 ring circus

      I guess those of us who wanted him to be a Casey Hampton type centerpiece are faced with this realization at this time. No, the light will not be coming on after all this time. It really is probably time to change the bulb.

    • John Noh

      P.E. = mgh that’s the physics equation for potential energy. The numbers don’t add up with this guy given his mass, acceleration, and height. He should be generating huge P.E. and converting that into K.E.

      Maybe he’s lacking in the acceleration part?

    • john bennett

      If your boss said shape up or ship out, what would you do? Give the man a chance to respond.

    • steelburg

      I never thought he would be come Hampton. But I thought he would at least show more growth, and they have been extremely patient with him by NFL standards. But like you said it is definitely time to change the bulb.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Can’t teach size, speed, etc. Also, can’t teach “want to”. You either want it or you don’t.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I wouldn’t say he’s completely done. Mitchell says in his interview that he’d like Big Dan to play 10-15 snaps a game. But i do think his door is closing.

    • John Noh

      I’ve been in corporate America long enough to know that when management has to say “shape up or ship out” it usually ends up with the latter. Performance Improvement Plans are euphemisms for termination letters. Just a legal step, in fact.

    • RickM

      This seems the standard comment year after year about McCullers. Heyward usually delivers it and now Mitchell. Maybe McCullers has reached his personal threshold and this is as good as it gets. I don’t believe NFL players can “will” themselves to be very good players or stars. If they could everyone would be a star. My guess is he’s reached his talent level.

    • Alex Kozora

      Accurate comment is accurate.

    • john bennett

      Then that performance Improvement is not really much of a “plan” so why waste the time and effort. The Steelers can terminate him anytime, if they saw nothing there and are just going through the “legal”motions as you suggest, they need a larger Improvement Plan than they are employing.

    • John Noh

      I’m not saying that the Steelers need a legal reason like they would in a corporate setting. Sports is the ultimate at-will work arena. Yes, they can cut him anytime. It’s starting to look that way. I was just saying, he’s had three+ years to “shape up”. The likeliness is that he won’t.

    • thomas hmmmm

      Nice..
      I think Mitchell is trying to light the fire and put the urgency upon him.
      He should have been training with JH then his pe would be what it is suppose to be.

    • steelburg

      See the problem is they have been saying the exact same thing about him going on 4 years now. Now they have a guy in Walton who has never played a down of NT in there system playing ahead of a guy who has been doing it for going on 4 years now. Sounds like to me he is there as a camp body until they can get a better option off the waiver wire IMO. The only thing that has been saving Big Dan is that he comes into camp every year having lost a little weight and in pretty good shape.

    • H.K. northern cali

      “It’s time to get cut”!!

    • 20Stoney

      It’s maddening to see a guy with the ability, who for whatever reason can’t find the effort to get it done on a down to down basis.

    • steelburg

      Why wouldn’t you say he is done the fact that LT. Walton is playing ahead of him at NT which isn’t even his position let’s me know he is done. Right now he is currently the 3rd NT this team doesn’t keep 3 NT. So unless injury hits he is done IMO.

    • Michael James

      They’ve warned him time after time after time (even Joe Green told him to man up and find his mean streak) and he never responded.

    • Nathanael Dory

      ouch

    • Biggie

      Well basically the ultimatum has been delved out to him from his position coach, with another DL getting snaps over him after moving from another position on the line. Looks like Big Dan is pretty much done, but question is will they go look for depth in FA during TC or prior to. What a disappointment, I really thought at the least he’d develop into a solid rotation guy who could spot start and/or play in certain situations.

    • Michael James

      To be honest, what kind of ability does he have? He’s big and massive, yes. But that’s it. Being a mammoth does in no way make you a good football player, it only gives you a better chance to succeed. In McCullers’ case he seemingly lacks so many fundamental traits a good football player has to have (technique, athleticism, mean streak, willpower…), it simply doesn’t matter that he has good size.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      #facts

    • Mark

      i like the weight loss and his quicker movement. Training camp and preseason games will tell the story of his next step. Which means he has to play lights out on lit!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Big Dan’s biggest issue is snap to snap consistency. If they can ever make him see red for a whole game he can be a force at NT. The one thing that might help him was what Mitchell said in his interview about wanting less snaps for Heyward and Tuitt. That might mean more rotation snaps for the others guys like Big Dan

    • budabar

      The only thing missing is a nasty disposition – get mad young man their here to take your job

    • srdan

      You can teach want to. Rather than teach it you have to fuel it.

      Go back to casey hampton. he got by on every snap and at 80% he dominated interior linemen. There were a few snaps that Casey was pi$$3d and played at 100%. Usually those snaps ended in his lone sacks of the year. I remember he got called for a penalty one time for holding, the next snap was a run and casey got the sack. So to me, want to can be motivated into a player. I’m not saying you can take any player and mold him into Ray Lewis, but the needle can be moved.

    • srdan

      I wonder if they are directing this at his weight. Or lack of commitment during the offseason.

    • srdan

      I have seen him walk back quite a few centers in his limited time. I’ve seen him draw double teams. I’ve also seen him turned by good technicians. He isn’t an abundance of talent, but let’s not act like he is just big.

    • steelburg

      I have seen reports almost every year where Dan comes into camp having lost weight and in pretty good shape. I think that’s part of the reason he has lasted this long.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I don’t think coach Mitch said anything that a lot of us didn’t already know based on his performance the last 3 seasons…but like you said, when your position coach puts you on blast like that, it’s pretty clear he’s trying one last time get this guy going.

      If I have a question it would be why didn’t they invest a pick at the position?

    • Bradys_Dad

      For better or worse, it’s also a statement to the rest of the team. They can subtly make an example of Big Dan by “allowing” him to make a case for keeping him all the while the FO knows that he’s not in the grand plan. The visual of a co-worker not keeping his job and be a great motivator for those who want said job.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Fair point. I remember how dominant Big Snack was when he got pi$$ed. Let’s hope Tomlin, Mitchell & Co. figure out what buttons to push for Big Dan.