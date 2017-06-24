Hot Topics

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: I Don’t Want To Let Anyone Down

    By Alex Kozora June 24, 2017 at 08:30 am


    As if you needed any more reasons to adopt JuJu Smith-Schuster as a rookie fan favorite, you gotta love the answers he gave over on Steelers.com Thursday. 

    In questionnaire format, Smith-Schuster was honest when asked about what motivates and inspires him.

    “It was always the coach I played for. I never wanted to let that person down. In college it was Tee Martin, our offensive coordinator. I came here and now it’s Richard Mann and Coach (Mike) Tomlin. That is how it is and has always been. I never want to let my teammates down or coaches.”

    Martin, his USC coach by the way, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000.

    Said it before but it’s worth repeating. Maybe I’m too young to suggest it but I don’t recall seeing a rookie embrace his new city, one 3000 miles away, no less, like Smith-Schuster. He’s been a presence in the community and also doing good for it. Yesterday, he teamed up with the local Meals on Wheels to deliver food in the area.


    It’s that hand-in-the-pile attitude that’s brought him immediate success in his football career. He’s always been the youngest guy in the room. That’s no different in the NFL where he enters as one of its youngest players at 20 years old. In fact, at 20 years and 5 months, Smith-Schuster is the youngest player drafted in the Kevin Colbert era. The previous youngest player drafted was Maurkice Pouncey, three months older when selected in 2010.

    The Steelers have a mixed track record of drafting those under the drinking age. In order, from youngest to oldest, since 2000.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster
    Maurkice Pouncey
    Jonathan Dwyer
    Rashard Mendenhall
    Lawrence Timmons
    Jesse James
    Stephon Tuitt
    Artie Burns
    Gerod Holliman

    Some winners, for sure. Pouncey, Timmons, Tuitt. And some misses, Dwyer and Holliman, but each came later in the draft anyway. It also shows the team isn’t afraid to go young early in the draft. Six of those nine names were taken in the top two rounds.

    What will separate Smith-Schuster apart from say, Mendenall or Holliman, is a passion for the game. The work he’ll put in to focus on football and be his best self possible. It isn’t a recipe that guarantees success. But it’s a recipe that certainly lends itself to one and few players have ever made it without having a lot of that passion and drive.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • AndyR34

      Thanks for sharing, Alex! I am now convinced this young man is going to be a winner…in life at the very least.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      from your list only holliman didnt make the team. dwyer wasnt terrible he just needed to focus. i feel bad for mendehall i really do. i have no issues with the guy.

    • Ace

      Well if he struggles on the field at least his character off it might deter some people from completely obliterating him. Excited top see him. Man Holliman, same draft as Goslon right? Tomlins knee jerk approach at drafting defenders who can take the ball away. What a depressing couple of picks. Drafting defensive backs is such a problem, I wonder how they compare to the rest of the league. Too many failures to name, and I can’t think of any home runs either. In the last 10 years have they drafted any capable db’s? Gay, McFadden, could argue Keenan Lewis. They need to forego drafting dbs and just spend all their FA money on them to fill the roster. Anyhow, got stuck in memory lane, JuJu, exciting, yes yes.

    • VaDave

      There have been a lot of posts assuming this kid is a slot receiver. We already have 2, 3 if you include AB, WRs that can man the slot. My question is with this kid’s size and speed, would we not use him like we did with Green last season? Sure Green was a TE in name, but the reality is, not much of a blocker and not used much in that regard. If he can block at all he could be a big upgrade, as Green was not healthy and was a great deal slower with worse moves that what Juju brings to the table. Just a thought.

    • VaDave

      I like the direction we are heading with regard to our secondary. The Burns and Davis picks were huge. Sensebaugh swap for Shaba and Sutton for golden were great upgrades.

    • Ace

      Is that profile picture really you VaDave?

    • John Pennington

      He is a young man he will figure the game out and his role. He will learn how teams are going to play him and try to stop him he will make the changes to his game to take advantage of what teams are trying to do just give him time this will be fun to watch the cat and mouse game.

    • Jaybird

      I’m definetly getting a JuJu jersey for my daughter. He is a triple crown winner as far as buying a jersey goes:
      1) going to be a good player for a long time – I can see him as a Steelers 10 years from now
      2) he’s good person – don’t have to worry about him doing something stupid and having to throw the jersey out.
      3) he’s got an awesome name- JuJu! Can’t wait to see it proudly displayed across my daughter’s back.

    • VaDave

      Corporate portrait cir 2006. Don’t laugh too hard.

    • Ed Smith

      He can block – and LIKES to!! Go check out his college highlight video. He absolutely, positively OBLITERATES an opponent on pass to RB in flat near the goal line. Probably NFL illegal (thanks to Hines Ward 😄) But a beauty and an indicator of what he can do!

      To be honest I was not a fan of the pick when it happened but now I can really get behind this young man – excited to see what he can bring on the field, and for what appears he can bring off the field!

    • Alex Kozora

      Absolutely.