    Justin Hunter Calls Steelers Wideouts The Most Talented Group He’s Ever Seen

    By Alex Kozora June 6, 2017 at 01:42 pm


    There’s no question wide receiver is the deepest position on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. For Justin Hunter, this group is an all-timer.

    Hunter called it one of the best rooms he’s been around.

    ““This is one of the most talented group of receivers I have been on and I can’t wait to see where it goes,” he told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

    The team has 11 receivers on the roster, eight of which have Sunday experience. The household names: Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and the like. There’s the guys looking to take another big jump: Sammie Coates, Eli Rogers, and Demarcus Ayers. The new faces, Hunter and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the elder statesmen, Darrius Heyward-Bey.

    Throw in Cobi Hamilton, who played a key role on third downs last year, and you have one heck of a group. For the record, the only other two who don’t have Sunday experience are Canaan Severin, a high priority UDFA in 2016 and Marcus Tucker, who did well to earn a contract as a tryout last year.


    It’s an exciting prospect for fans and creates intense competition in the wide receiver room. Only two players are truly locks, Brown and Smith-Schuster. Bryant will join them if he stays clean. Beyond that, you could argue for and against every single player.

    It’s an element Hunter embraces.

    “I feel like that competition at the position makes you better,” he told Varley. “No matter what sport you play, you have someone pushing you. That is going to do nothing but help and make everyone their best.”

    It’s important not to forget about Hunter in this group. He’s a big-play receiver who is with the best QB he’s ever worked with. There’s little doubt he’ll look good in camp and make some impressive plays.

    But that trait isn’t unique on this roster and he may be in the strange situation of being signed as an insurance policy for Bryant. You’d have to think Hunter needs to beat out Coates for the backup Z receiver job. Not an impossible task but Coates is definitely entering camp as the favorite, especially given his bigger special teams value as a kick returner and gunner.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jeff McNeill

      Alex, completely off topic. Would you see the Steelers singing David Harris?

    • Brendon Glad

      Justin Hunter is an intriguing signing. I remember the Titans were extremely excited about him to begin with. I think if he and Martavis were rookies in the same year, that Hunter would have been the guy that experts were betting on to explode more. Never happened, for whatever reason.
      But yeah, he has his work cut out for him. And no, he has not many great WR cores to compare his experiences to.
      Probably pretty impressive to him. It’s impressive to all of us, too. But without Martavis, it wasn’t all that impressive last year as a group. Maybe it will bring out his best.

    • Alex Kozora

      Thought did run across my mind. But I haven’t watched Harris much lately, don’t know where his play is at. I think they like Matakevich and want to give him the chance to grow.

    • steelburg

      Baring legal trouble or a few more missed practices that lands him back into the dog house. I’m willing to bet my paid off car that Rogers is a lock. What’s the argument against him? If you put it in perspective he is the only experienced slot WR on the team.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Hunter is a real red zone weapon. The Bills were only playing him in RZ packages until injuries set in, and 4 of his first 7 catches for them were TDs. We could use that around here.

    • Rob H

      Agreed, I think a lot of people are sleeping on both that and his YPC.
      Not saying he’s definitely going to make it, but with the fact that he is so effective in one of Art II’s primary areas for improvement, Coates and Hey Bey better not let up for one second during training camp and the preseason games..