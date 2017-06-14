Hot Topics

    Keith Butler Admits Team Played Too Much Zone In 2016

    By Alex Kozora June 14, 2017 at 02:39 pm


    Keith Butler addressed the media after today’s minicamp practice to discuss the changes the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense will make this upcoming year.

    Honestly? It’s hard to get a straight answer out of a normally candid, good ‘ol Southern boy.

    Butler did admit the Steelers spot dropped too much in zone coverage last year.

    “We knew at the end of last year we needed to develop more than just spot-drop and play zone,” he told reporters via Mike Prisuta of Steelers.com. “We knew that going into the end of the season, but we felt like, hey, that was the best opportunity that we had to try to get to the Super Bowl.”

    Spot dropping, for those who don’t know, is traditional zone coverage where defenders are responsible for areas/windows on the field, matching receivers only when they enter their window.


    That’s not exactly comforting to hear. It sounds like Butler knew the defense had some key philosophical problems and didn’t do much to change it. To be fair, that may be because it was a young secondary and playing more complex coverages present their own challenges, especially late in the season with so much on the line. The gamble appeared to be to play what they did throughout the year and had repped the most. What the players were most comfortable with.

    It worked against lesser quarterbacks, Matt Moore and Alex Smith, but was predictably ripped to shreds by Tom Brady in the AFC Title game. You already know all that though.

    Changes for 2017 include playing more man coverage, which Butler confirmed after being hinted at for months.

    “Right now we’re going into training camp and it’s going to help, I think, on both sides of the ball if we play a little bit more man.”

    Pittsburgh drafted Cam Sutton essentially because they viewed him as a talented man cover corner. Ditto with Brian Allen, though he’s more of a long-term prospect.

    Beyond that, he reiterated the need to establish a four man rush, something he and Mike Tomlin have talked about for approximately six billion years. Finally, Butler said a lot of word salad that I can’t figure out.

    “This year we have to be able to play conventional coverages with conventional people playing those coverages with conventional people rushing the passer. We have to be able to do that in order to advance defensively.”

    I guess this means blitzing less and not disguising coverages as often (the quote before has him talking about the false-blitz looks they ran in 2016). Much like his overall defensive philosophy of simplifying the game, Butler appears to want to simplify his coverages and overall scheme.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • KiJana Haney

      I think the infusion of man and getting to the qb with only 4 guys is how we win a championship. The offenses is going to improve and get better we just need to improve out pass defense to get into the top 10

    • Matt Manzo

      Cant really be mad at him. It just confirms what we all thought. Young secondary that he didn’t want to overwhelm.
      But this year I’m expecting way more! I want the updated version of Dicks D that I thought we would get!

    • tequila0341

      I think that it’s a bit much for us to expect to “play the young guys” as everyone wants, but also to expect them to instantly pick up complex coverages. We don’t have the horses at CB to simply play straight up man – for that you need high draft picks like Patrick Petersen or high priced free agents like Stephon Gillmore. It has to be a mix, but ironically that makes the defense more complicated.

      We started two rookies and one second year player. The secondary, much like the OL, needs time to gel and work together. The O-line took 3 years to really come together under Munchak – give the secondary time.

    • Jon Crissinger

      So much for William Gay’s hopes and dreams.

    • budabar

      Translation–Ben better score lots of points because we have no idea what we’re doing, we’re just going to wing it

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Correction: Too much soft zone

    • RickM

      Love the “talked about for six billion years” reference re: the desire to get there with 4. We’ve improved up front, but that’s an ambitious goal at any time. And it’s more difficult when you don’t have a dominant pass rusher. I’m not sure the simple ‘beat your own man’ pass rush philosophy will do the job.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, right!? Talked about enough. Gotta go do it. Put up or shut up.

    • Steve Johnson

      It worked against lesser opposing QB’s? I’ve been saying that the past four years! That Zone Blitz is no good, not just against Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other superior QB’s will eat it up. Even Joe Flacco has figured it out.

    • Rob H

      I’ve been one of the biggest complainers about their talking about, but never attaining “getting there with four,” as well as their approach to it, but in all fairness, it’s kind of hard when your edge rushers are Jarvis and Moats, and then a rusty Dupree and 38 year old Harrison.
      I think with a legitimate line rotation that features a healthy Cam, Tuitt and Hargrave, as well as a healthy group of Dupree, Watt, and Harrison makes that goal much more realistic than what they were stuck working with last year, or any year post Harrison, Woodley, Keisel, etc.
      It will also make the times they do send five that much more effective. He was also correct about better coverage working hand in hand to provide better rushing numbers.

      I completely agree with the time for talk being over though, Butler has the tools to work with now, no more excuses.

    • charles

      Dline as important as franchise qb. When the Butler says get to qb with 4 men what he means is not the 3-4. He means 4-3. It is ABOUT TIME. Goodbye LeBonehead. T and the Butler have run a lot of linemen through the camps and season. This is T’s forte,….finding one on one scrappers. It only takes 1 disrupter to be able to do a lot of things with it. And Dline should not be in man coverage ie Dupree or Watt or vW!

    • Dshoff

      Of course the OLBs have to step up this year, but I think Butler is saying that the DL and OLBs have to win their one on one matchups at least sometimes. I got really tired of seeing us rush 4 and have nobody come close to beating their guy.

    • greeny

      Man to man is more simple than the zone scheme we have.

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s the point I’m driving at. I don’t doubt its importance. It’s the best thing for the defense. Just gotta get it done.

    • will

      OMG……Foote and Farrior were right!!!……they once, on sideline camera, called Butler the dumbest coach. ……and he sure seems to live up to that each time he speaks on record!! WOW!

    • will

      Why is man coverage more difficult for young secondary to learn?? I would think zone would be harder to pick up..

    • Rob H

      I hear what your saying, but last year they only had one corner capable of playing man, the few times they tried it against the Pats they got torched. This year they have four, so we’ll see what they can put in now that they can install it in training camp, rather than trying to make the adjustment during the season, which I assume is what he was talking about.
      I think just as important is how they play their zones, zone doesn’t have to be a dirty word. I want to see them disrupting receivers routes, and just be more aggressive and physical in general, whether they’re in man or zone.