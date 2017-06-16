Hot Topics

    Keith Butler Confirms Defense Will Keep Using Over Front

    June 16, 2017


    I don’t know if Keith Butler is one of your favorite coaches on the Pittsburgh Steelers but I do think he is one of the most honest and willing to talk X’s and O’s of the big three (Tomlin, Haley, Butler). He had a lengthy Q&A session with the media during minicamps. Much of the discussion revolved around the secondary and coverage changes, stuff we already wrote about, but there was a moment that seemed to veer towards the team’s use of their over front.

    “A lot of times in basic situations, meaning first or second down, we like to match up the tight end on Cam, on Tuitt, those guys,” he said, via the team site. “That turned out to be a real good defense for us last year in terms of average numbers they produced. In terms of the running game and passing game. So we’ll continue to develop that.”

    This was an idea introduced early in Butler’s tenure, traced all the way back to Week Two of the 2015 season versus the San Francisco 49ers. As Butler hinted at, and we’ll expand, it primarily came against 12 and 13 personnel, multiple tight end sets.

    Here’s a look at it from that 49ers game, which is also in the headline photo up above.


    The regular nose tackle is moved to the three tech of the strong side of the formation. The weakside end becomes the tilted nose, Joe Greene has origins in doing that, and the strongside end aligns to the tight end’s outside shoulder. The backside linebacker is on the LOS and the strongside comes off the LOS, essentially making it a 4-3 look.

    Based on our charting, when Javon Hargrave was apart of this front against run, offenses ran the ball 11 times for 12 yards. No run went farther than five yards. With Dan McCullers in, offenses ran the ball five times for two yards. Butler’s statements hold up, clearly.

    It’s an idea that isn’t used often over the course of the season because the circumstances have to align. A run situation, a team that’s successful on the ground, and teams that go heavy at tight end, as opposed to ones that live in 11 personnel. But it’s been an overall successful wrinkle and something Butler deserves credit for.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      In other words… 4-3 defense… (like we should be running).

    • Terrible Towlie

      yep, as long as we have better DL than LBs

    • falconsaftey43

      Can you please explain to me were your desire to run the 4-3 comes from? Is it the alignment, or the personnel?

    • Uncle Rico.

      In what little experience they have as true ends, both Tuitt and Heyward have demonstrated more awareness to screens than Jones ever did in four full years. Tuitts pick versus Cincy and the one Heyward created versus KC were two of my favorite defensive plays of the past two years.

    • AndyR34

      Oh…the desire comes because SSS can complain about it…if we were running a 4-3, SSS would complain and say we should be running a 3-4. LOL!

    • capehouse

      So what you’re saying is that when McCullers was in there he produced? 😁

    • RickM

      I agree with you about Butler’s approach being refreshing. I.E. Not being concerned about talking about possible 2016 weaknesses and possible changes, talking X’s and O’s, etc. I wish some of it would rub off on Haley…chatting about things that might not have worked last year and why.

    • Alex Kozora

      I would too regarding Haley. But he’s a pretty close to the vest type guy. Bit paranoid, methinks.