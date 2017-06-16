Hot Topics

    Lake Doesn’t Rule Out Moving Sutton To Slot

    By Alex Kozora June 16, 2017 at 08:00 am


    While Cam Sutton took all of his spring reps as an outside corner, Carnell Lake didn’t rule out kicking him to the slot in training camp. The Beaver County Times’ Chris Mueller tweeted this out two days ago.

    It was a bit surprising to see Sutton begin on the outside with a pressing need, in the short and long-term, at the slot. Given Sutton’s football IQ and the positional need, it looked like a good fit. But Sutton did play more on the outside at Tennessee and the transition to the NFL is easier there than the slot.


    If Sutton stays in his current spot, William Gay and Senquez Golson will battle it out for the starting nod inside. The edge is currently in Gay’s favor, perhaps even in a big way.

    The Steelers normally like to keep rookies in one spot to lighten the load on them, getting into trouble doing so with Sean Davis last season. Sutton’s unlikely to see playing time on the outside with Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell cemented on each side. Of course, if there’s an injury, Sutton figures to be next man up, already beginning to earn the confidence of the coaching staff.

    Should he get on the field in any context, hopefully he provides some splash plays for the defense, something the cornerback group lacked last year, totaling only four picks. Burns was responsible for three of them.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jacob

      His destiny may be slot, but the coaches are just wanting to know if he can handle playing outside corner at an NFL level, so they have been checking him out there before training camp starts.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “And the plot undoubtedly thickens…” Lol.

    • steelburg

      This article is part of the reason I think Golson will make the roster if he stays healthy. People keep saying that Sutton will be put in the slot and we have up to this point no proof of them doing that with him. The guy hasn’t taken 1 snap in the slot and although that could change quickly the comment of we aren’t ruling it out doesn’t sound promising IMO. But l like Sutton and like everyone else I think he could play both positions.

    • george

      hope you’re right. Hate to see him riding the pine while Gay starts I the slot.

    • falconsaftey43

      Alex, could we get a film room article on Gay during this dead period? So much talk revolving on the need to replace him, would be good to see how he performed last year (good and bad).

    • Alex Kozora

      So just an overall assessment of his play?