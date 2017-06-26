Le’Veon Bell Ranked Behind Zeke Elliott, AB Finishes 4th In NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 concluded tonight with its Top Ten. We knew two Pittsburgh Steelers were making the list. Now we know the order. Le’Veon Bell came in at 9th place and Antonio Brown was ranked 4th.

Bell, inexplicably, ranked behind Zeke Elliott. That dumb decision aside, check out the awesome montage made for his selection. Good quotes from opponents, teammates, and Mike Tomlin.





“That’s some OJ s***, we in Buffalo,” from Tomlin is easily my favorite line of the whole thing.

Elliott, if you’re wondering, notched two spots higher at #7. Leave your hate in the comments. It’s well warranted.

Antonio Brown matched last year’s ranking despite a “down” year statistically, placing fourth.

We’ll update this post with the video when it gets posted by the team. While he could definitely be higher, and finishing behind Julio Jones irked me, fourth is a fine place for him to finish.

Since 2013, @AB84’s 481 catches are the most by any player in NFL history over a 4-year span. #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/7Fmhoapkwv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 27, 2017

