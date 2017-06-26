Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Ranked Behind Zeke Elliott, AB Finishes 4th In NFL Top 100

    By Alex Kozora June 26, 2017 at 08:25 pm


    The NFL Top 100 concluded tonight with its Top Ten. We knew two Pittsburgh Steelers were making the list. Now we know the order. Le’Veon Bell came in at 9th place and Antonio Brown was ranked 4th.

    Bell, inexplicably, ranked behind Zeke Elliott. That dumb decision aside, check out the awesome montage made for his selection. Good quotes from opponents, teammates, and Mike Tomlin.


    “That’s some OJ s***, we in Buffalo,” from Tomlin is easily my favorite line of the whole thing.

    Elliott, if you’re wondering, notched two spots higher at #7. Leave your hate in the comments. It’s well warranted.

    Antonio Brown matched last year’s ranking despite a “down” year statistically, placing fourth.

    We’ll update this post with the video when it gets posted by the team. While he could definitely be higher, and finishing behind Julio Jones irked me, fourth is a fine place for him to finish.

    Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

    • Chris92021

      I said it last week after the Dak Prescott over Big Ben incident. I want to see the ballots for this inane TV time filler and see what it looks like.

    • Walt Dongo

      who cares

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Zeke is a phenomenal player, but better than Bell is just doesn’t seem right to say. I’m not mad because we have two players in the top 10, but look at the body of work. The Buffalo game alone puts Bell higher imo.

    • Steel B

      Zeke is faster. That’s it.