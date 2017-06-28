Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Was NFL’s Best Short Yardage Runner In 2016

    By Alex Kozora June 28, 2017 at 12:13 pm


    As if you needed any more proof that Le’Veon Bell is the best back in the league. Apparently, the league still does.

    Pro Football Focus noted Bell graded out as the league’s top short yardage back, defined as needing three or fewer yards for a first down/touchdown. According to the graphic they made, over 91% of his rushing yards in those situations came after contact.


    Using Pro Football Reference’s Play Index, Bell had 34 carries with three or fewer yards to go last season. He converted 25 of those, a 73.5% success rate. For comparison’s sake, DeAngelo Williams had a 69.2% conversion rate last season.

    It’s Bell’s patience and size that makes him a tough runner to get down. And of course, a lot of credit goes to the offensive line, who have been taught to hold onto double-teams longer than usual to accommodate Bell’s stop-start style.

    On every short yardage run last year, the Steelers converted 73% of the time. That ranked second in the league, only trailing – oddly enough – the New Orleans Saints’ 75%. On the other end of the spectrum were the Denver Broncos. They came in last, converting 49% of the time. Be grateful for this offensive line. And Le’Veon Bell. Few are able to keep drives alive like them.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      Big part of why those 3rd and short long balls are hard to stomach at times. It’s almost a gimme that the drive continues when you put it in Bell’s hands.

    • Ace

      No kidding. Like the bomb down the left sideline in the AFCCG to Coates on their opening drive on 3rd and 1? That one I could almost just see them losing immediately. Look Haley and Ben, that stuff works against Cleveland in October or the Colts on Thanksgiving, but when you are playing the Pats for a trip to the SB you go with what works 75% of the time over a heave to the guy who has a mangled hand. Crushing.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah that one was rough. The play was there, Coates was wide open, ball placed well. He just didn’t track it well at all, fell like 6 inches in front of him when he could have easily caught it.

      I go back and forth on the idea. It’s sound logic, you get 1 on 1 coverage, and our WRs get open pretty often on it, just seems like there is always some little thing (like Coates being able to catch) that stops it from working.

      Was very successful in 2015 though. We scored more on drives when we did that than when we just tried to convert the 1st down.

    • PaeperCup

      Hows that percentage for short and goal when the defense is all crammed up to the line?

    • PaeperCup

      But wasn’t there just an article that said our third and short passing was actually pretty good? From the “Steelers Offense Most Balanced” write up:

      When it comes to third and 1 plays last season, the Steelers offense was the third-most balanced in the NFL with a run/pass split of 60%/40%, according to Orr. However, as Orr also points out, the Steelers were the third-most pass-happy offense in the NFL last season when it comes to that down and distance.

      “Being as you’re probably curious to know what happened on those third and 1 pass plays, I researched them for you and in total, the Steelers threw the football just 8 times on that down and distance with only two going for incompletions.

      Not to digress, but one of those two incompletions you likely remember well as it was a pass by backup quarterback Landry Jones to tight end David Johnson in the game against the Miami Dolphins. That dubious play call was Jones’ first pass of the game after he had relieved an injured Roethlisberger. Additionally, that pass play came after three runs by running back Le’Veon Bell that totaled 26 yards.

      The other third and 1 incompletion was a pass from Roethlisberger to tight end Jesse James in the game against the New York Giants. Do you remember that play? While the pass was a tad low, it still hit James in his hands and he dropped it.

      If you’re scoring at home, Roethlisberger was 6-of-7 on his third and 1 pass attempts last season for 58 yards, or 8.29 yards per attempt.”

      But it doesn’t mention the Coates drop….so I was a bit unsure when reading it the first time.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Bu but but he dances to much!

    • falconsaftey43

      Those are all passing attempts on only 3rd and 1. I’m talking specifically about deep passing attempts on 3rd and like 1-3 yards to go. Not sure what the stats on that are.

    • CP72

      I don’t know what ultimately happens with Bell, but my god he’s a talented player. Running, blocking, receiving he’s considered the best or one of the best at all three aspects.

      Probably a good counter point for those who say he’s not worth 12 million per season. Would you pay 4 million per season to get three guys that were the best in the league at each individual aspect? My guess is yes. We’re just getting it in one guy.

    • PaeperCup

      I’ll assume the pass to coates was probably a 3rd and 2 or more.

    • Alan Tman

      Bell is a football player. He’s not the most athletic, not the fastest, or biggest , but he does the job better than all the rest. Then Tomlin had enough balls to let him run how he knows how to run, which most would never do.

    • Matt Rippin

      I guess this blows up my theory for 2017, which was that, on short-yardage situations, the Steelers should spread the field with Bell in the slot and bring Conner into the backfield. My thinking was that this would be an effective way to limit the total beating that Bell takes, while keeping him on the field as a weapon.
      Of course, he’s pretty effective as a receiver in those situations as well.

    • blue

      Sign him now.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Wait a minute. I like Bell as much as the next guy. But you really think it takes balls to let him run that way once you see him do it two or 3 times in practice and embarrass the defense?