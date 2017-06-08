Martavis Bryant Looking “Beastly” In Practice

Hopefully, Martavis Bryant is a changed man. His physique sure is, adding 15-20 pounds this offseason and being in the best shape he’s ever played in. And he’s saying all the right things off the field to keep him on the straight and narrow. Per one reporter, it’s helped him take his play to a new level.

Dale Lolley tweeted out earlier this afternoon that Bryant has looked “beastly” during the team’s OTA sessions.

Martavis Bryant has looked beastly throughout #Steelers OTA sessions. If off-field stuff is behind him, team could have unstoppable offense — Dale Lolley (@dlolleyor) June 8, 2017





And as he points out, Bryant is a big key to moving the Steelers’ offense forward. The team sorely missed having him as their #2 receiver last year and suffered because of it.

We haven’t heard much on Bryant since he turned up at practice and gave several interviews after being away for a year. You’d expect Bryant to look good in practice, it’s football in shorts, but it’s nonetheless positive news for a man who has dealt with – rightfully so – a lot of bad press over the past 15 months.

In 2015, he caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns for the Steelers. He had another touchdown catch in the playoffs, one of his best, a juggling catch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the team being without Bryant last year, and so many other receivers, they tied for 10th in points per game with 24.9. But that took a step back from 2015 – with Bryant – where they finished 4th at over 26 a game.